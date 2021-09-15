CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSenior Counsel, IBM at International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) The United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County announces the addition of four new board members including Yolanda Rabun, lawyer and executive at IBM. Yolanda graduated with honors from the College of the Holy Cross and was a Presidential Scholar at Boston College Law School before working at IBM. In addition to her 26+ years of experience as a lawyer with expertise in information technology and intellectual property, she is also a professional actor and international recording artist.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Boston College Law School#Intellectual Property
