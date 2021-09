Two Institute of Government projects have been selected as finalists in theUniversity Economic Development Association’s 2021 Awards of Excellence. The Cherokee Workforce Collaborative and Georgia Broadband Map are finalists in the Talent + Place and Place + Innovation categories, respectively. The two projects are among 22 recognized from across North America for developing economic prosperity in their communities. UEDA notes finalists were selected from “a group of highly impactful and creative programs and initiatives.” Both projects will be presented 2021 UEDA Summit, where attendees will listen and vote on the category winners. The 2021 UEDA Summit is scheduled for late September in Savannah.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO