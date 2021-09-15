CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: A meta-analysis indicating extra-short implants (≤ 6 mm) as an alternative to longer implants (≥ 8 mm) with bone augmentation

By Xiaoran Yu
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87507-1, published online 14 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 2, where the overall evaluation in row “Guida et al. 2020” was incorrect,. “(?) some concerns”. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 2 Quality assessment...

Author Correction: De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95085-5, published online 10 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Yamit Bar-Lev, Esther Senden, Metsada Pasmanik-Chor & Yuval Sapir which were incorrectly given as Bar-Lev Yamit, Senden Esther, Pasmanik-Chor Metsada & Sapir Yuval. The original Article...
WILDLIFE
Author Correction: Impact of down-stream processing on functional properties of yeasts and the implications on gut health of Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar)

The original Article has been corrected. Department of Animal and Aquacultural Sciences, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, P.O. Box 5003, 1432, Ås, Norway. Jeleel Opeyemi Agboola, Margareth Øverland, Byron Morales-Lange, Leidy Lagos, Liv Torunn Mydland & Jon Øvrum Hansen. Lallemand SAS, 19 rue des Briquetiers, BP59, 31702, Blagnac, France. Faculty...
AGRICULTURE
Author Correction: Platelet‑rich plasma (PRP) in osteoarthritis (OA) knee: Correct dose critical for long term clinical efficacy

The original Article has been corrected. Mother Cell Spinal Injury and Stem Cell Research, Anupam Hospital, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, India. Correspondence to Himanshu Bansal. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Author Correction: Tailored synbiotic powder (functional food) to prevent hyperphosphataemia (kidney disorder)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95176-3, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 5, where the x-axis label “Soft drink” was incorrectly given as “Coca cola”. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information.
SCIENCE
Letter to the Editor on “CD4+ T cells persist for years in the human small intestine and display a TH1 cytokine profile”

We read and appreciated the recent study by Bartolome’-Casado R et al.1: the authors examined the turnover of CD4+ T cells in human transplanted duodenum, showing that the majority of CD4+ T cells were still donor-derived 1 year after transplantation and suggesting that immune-surveillance in non-lymphoid tissues is dominated by CD4+ T cell-resident populations. In their opinion most CD4+ T cells in human small intestine under normal conditions are non-circulating, resident cells that most likely perpetuate for years and tissue residency represents a major mechanism for CD4+ memory T cell immune-surveillance in human small bowel.
SCIENCE
Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Post-transcriptional screen of cancer amplified genes identifies ERBB2/Her2 signaling as AU-rich mRNA stability-promoting pathway

Amplification of specific cancer genes leads to their over-expression contributing to tumor growth, spread, and drug resistance. Little is known about the ability of these amplified oncogenes to augment the expression of cancer genes through post-transcriptional control. The AU-rich elements (ARE)-mediated mRNA decay is compromised for many key cancer genes leading to their increased abundance and effects. Here, we performed a post-transcriptional screen for frequently amplified cancer genes demonstrating that ERBB2/Her2 overexpression was able to augment the post-transcriptional effects. The ERBB1/2 inhibitor, lapatinib, led to the reversal of the aberrant ARE-mediated process in ERBB2-amplified breast cancer cells. The intersection of overexpressed genes associated with ERBB2 amplification in TCGA datasets with ARE database (ARED) identified ERBB2-associated gene cluster. Many of these genes were over-expressed in the ERBB2-positive SKBR3 cells compared to MCF10A normal-like cells, and were under-expressed due to ERBB2 siRNA treatment. Lapatinib accelerated the ARE-mRNA decay for several ERBB2-regulated genes. The ERBB2 inhibitor decreased both the abundance and stability of the phosphorylated inactive form of the mRNA decay-promoting protein, tristetraprolin (ZFP36/TTP). The ERBB2 siRNA was also able to reduce the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP form. In contrast, ectopic expression of ERBB2 in MCF10A or HEK293 cells led to increased abundance of the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP. The effect of ERBB2 on TTP phosphorylation appeared to be mediated via the MAPK-MK2 pathway. Screening for the impact of other amplified cancer genes in HEK293 cells also demonstrated that EGFR, AKT2, CCND1, CCNE1, SKP2, and FGFR3 caused both increased abundance of phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP and ARE-post-transcriptional reporter activity. Thus, specific amplified oncogenes dysregulate post-transcriptional ARE-mediated effects, and targeting the ARE-mediated pathway itself may provide alternative therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Phase-change metasurface slows down light

Light: Advanced Manufacturing 2, 19 (2021) All-dielectric metasurface analogue of electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is highly desirable for developing compact and low-loss nanophotonic devices, such as dispersion-tunable slow-light meta devices. However, it remains challenging to realize dynamic control of EIT in all-dielectric metasurfaces in the near-infrared region. To this end, researchers at the Dalian University of Technology in China have demonstrated active tuning of EIT-featuring Mie resonances in an all-dielectric metasurface based on patterned germanium antimony telluride (GST), a phase-changing material whose optical response differs significantly between the amorphous and crystalline phases. Experimentally, they have achieved a spectral tuning range of 360 nm and a relative modulation contrast of 80% at the EIT resonance wavelength by laser-induced phase switching of GST. Surprisingly, the extreme dispersion associated with the EIT resonance results in the group velocity of a near-infrared light beam 335 times slower than that in a vacuum. We anticipate that this optically tunable metasurface device can find its applications in a broad field, and the generic design approach can be extended to more comprehensive optical frequencies by using novel phase-changing materials.
ENGINEERING
Health
Science
Google
A CRISPR/Cas9 genetically engineered organoid biobank reveals essential host factors for coronaviruses

Rapid identification of host genes essential for virus replication may expedite the generation of therapeutic interventions. Genetic screens are often performed in transformed cell lines that poorly represent viral target cells in vivo, leading to discoveries that may not be translated to the clinic. Intestinal organoids are increasingly used to model human disease and are amenable to genetic engineering. To discern which host factors are reliable anti-coronavirus therapeutic targets, we generate mutant clonal IOs for 19 host genes previously implicated in coronavirus biology. We verify ACE2 and DPP4 as entry receptors for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV respectively. SARS-CoV-2 replication in IOs does not require the endosomal Cathepsin B/L proteases, but specifically depends on the cell surface protease TMPRSS2. Other TMPRSS family members were not essential. The newly emerging coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, as well as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV similarly depended on TMPRSS2. These findings underscore the relevance of non-transformed human models for coronavirus research, identify TMPRSS2 as an attractive pan-coronavirus therapeutic target, and demonstrate that an organoid knockout biobank is a valuable tool to investigate the biology of current and future emerging coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
Surgical technique, perioperative management and early outcome data of the PAUL® glaucoma drainage device

To describe a surgical technique and early post-operative outcomes for a novel glaucoma drainage device—the PAUL® glaucoma implant (PGI). A consecutive cohort study of subjects who had PGI surgery between February 2019 and May 2020 with a minimum of 6-month follow-up. Primary outcome measures included failure (intraocular pressure (IOP) > 21 mmHg or a <20% reduction of IOP, removal of the implant, further glaucoma intervention or visual loss to no light perception). Secondary outcomes included mean IOP, mean number of medications, logMAR visual acuity (VA) and complications.
HEALTH
Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Intranasal vaccination with a recombinant protein CTA1-DD-RBF protects mice against hRSV infection

Human respiratory syncytial virus (hRSV) infection is a major pediatric health concern worldwide. Despite more than half a century of efforts, there is still no commercially available vaccine. In this study, we constructed and purified the recombinant protein CTA1-DD-RBF composed of a CTA1-DD mucosal adjuvant and prefusion F protein (RBF) using Escherichia coli BL21 cells. We studied the immunogenicity of CTA1-DD-RBF in mice. Intranasal immunization with CTA1-DD-RBF stimulated hRSV F-specific IgG1, IgG2a, sIgA, and neutralizing antibodies as well as T cell immunity without inducing lung immunopathology upon hRSV challenge. Moreover, the protective immunity of CTA1-DD-RBF was superior to that of the RBF protein, as confirmed by the assessment of serum-neutralizing activity and viral clearance after challenge. Compared to formalin-inactivated hRSV (FI-RSV), intranasal immunization with CTA1-DD-RBF induced a Th1 immune response. In summary, intranasal immunization with CTA1-DD-RBF is safe and effective in mice. Therefore, CTA1-DD-RBF represents a potential mucosal vaccine candidate for the prevention of human infection with hRSV.
SCIENCE
Multimodal electrophysiological analyses reveal that reduced synaptic excitatory neurotransmission underlies seizures in a model of NMDAR antibody-mediated encephalitis

Seizures are a prominent feature in N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antibody (NMDAR antibody) encephalitis, a distinct neuro-immunological disorder in which specific human autoantibodies bind and crosslink the surface of NMDAR proteins thereby causing internalization and a state of NMDAR hypofunction. To further understand ictogenesis in this disorder, and to test a potential treatment compound, we developed an NMDAR antibody mediated rat seizure model that displays spontaneous epileptiform activity in vivo and in vitro. Using a combination of electrophysiological and dynamic causal modelling techniques we show that, contrary to expectation, reduction of synaptic excitatory, but not inhibitory, neurotransmission underlies the ictal events through alterations in the dynamical behaviour of microcircuits in brain tissue. Moreover, in vitro application of a neurosteroid, pregnenolone sulphate, that upregulates NMDARs, reduced established ictal activity. This proof-of-concept study highlights the complexity of circuit disturbances that may lead to seizures and the potential use of receptor-specific treatments in antibody-mediated seizures and epilepsy.
SCIENCE
In vivo demonstration of a novel non-invasive model for inducing localized hypothermia to ameliorate hepatotoxicity

Moderate hypothermia (32 °C) has been previously shown to ameliorate drug-induced liver injuries in vitro. However, there are concerns regarding its clinical relevance as it remains a challenge to perform selective liver cooling in a non-invasive manner. To reconcile this dilemma, we propose the use of pulsed cooling for regional hypothermic conditioning in liver. This involves intermittent cooling applied in pulses of 15 min each, with a one-hour recovery interval between pulses. Cooling is achieved by applying ice packs to the cutaneous region overlying the liver. Through an in vivo C57BL/6NTac mouse study, we demonstrated the feasibility of attaining localized hypothermia close to the liver while maintaining core body temperature. This has successfully ameliorated acetaminophen-induced liver injury based on the liver function tests, liver histology and total weight change. Collectively, we provide a proof of concept for pulsed external localized cooling as being clinically actionable to perform induced selective hypothermia.
SCIENCE
Low dose inocula of SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant transmits more efficiently than earlier variants in hamsters

Emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been shown to rapidly replace original circulating strains in humans soon after they emerged. There is a lack of experimental evidence to explain how these natural occurring variants spread more efficiently than existing strains of SARS-CoV-2 in transmission. We found that the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) increased competitive fitness over earlier parental D614G lineages in in-vitro and in-vivo systems. Using hamster transmission model, we further demonstrated that the Alpha variant is able to replicate and shed more efficiently in the nasal cavity of hamsters than other variants with low dose and short duration of exposure. The capability to initiate effective infection with low inocula may be one of the key factors leading to the rapid transmission of emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.
HEALTH
Host selection pattern and flavivirus screening of mosquitoes in a disturbed Colombian rainforest

Studies on the feeding behavior of hematophagous insects, particularly those of medical importance, are relevant for tracking possible pathogen transmission routes and identifying biases in the choice of vertebrates. We evaluated host selection of blood-feeding mosquitoes in a disturbed forest in the Magdalena Medio valley in Colombia from March 2017 to April 2018, after the introduction of Zika virus to the Americas from the 2015–2016 outbreak. We estimated vertebrate diversity and collected blood-engorged female mosquitoes. Genomic DNA/RNA was extracted from the mosquito’s abdomen for vertebrate host identification and pathogen detection. We performed conventional PCR and sequencing, using universal primers targeting vertebrate regions of the eukaryotic mitochondrial genome to determine bloodmeal host. Additionally, we tested for the presence of flaviviruses in all mosquito samples with RT-PCR. Based on the identity and quantity of detected bloodmeals, we performed mosquito-vertebrate interaction network analysis and estimated topology metrics. In total, we collected 292 engorged female mosquitoes representing 20 different species. Bloodmeal analyses identified 26 vertebrate species, the majority of which were mammals (N = 16; 61.5%). No flaviviruses of medical importance were detected from the samples. Although feeding patterns varied, network analyses showed a high degree of specialization by mosquitoes and revealed ecological and phylogenetic relationships among the host community. We conclude that host selection or preference by mosquitoes is species specific.
ANIMALS
Paired comparisons of mutational profiles before and after brachytherapy in asian uveal melanoma patients

Uveal melanoma(UM) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults. However, the incidence of UM in Asia is 10 to 20 times less than in Western populations. Therefore, for the first time, we report our whole exome sequencing (WES) data analysis to discover differences in the molecular features of Asian and Western UM, and to determine the disparities between the primary tumor before brachytherapy and enucleated samples after brachytherapy. WES of 19 samples (13 primary tumors, 5 enucleation samples after brachytherapy, and 1 liver metastasis) from 13 patients diagnosed with UM and treated between 2007 and 2019 at the Yonsei University Health System (YUHS) were analyzed using bioinformatics pipelines. We identified significantly altered genes in Asian UM and changes in mutational profiles before and after brachytherapy using various algorithms. GNAQ, BAP1, GNA11, SF3B1 and CYSLTR2 were significantly mutated in Asian UM, which is similar that reported frequently in previous Western-based UM studies. There were also similar copy number alterations (M3, 1p loss, 6p gain, 8q gain) in both groups. In paired comparisons of the same patients, DICER1 and LRP1B were distinctly mutated only in tumor samples obtained after brachytherapy using rare-variant association tests (P = 0.01, 0.01, respectively). The mutational profiles of Asian UM were generally similar to the data from previous Western-based studies. DICER1 and LRP1B were newly mutated genes with statistical significance in the regrowth samples after brachytherapy compared to the primary tumors, which may be related to resistance to brachytherapy.
CANCER
Effects of increasing axial load on cervical motor control

To investigate the effects of increasing axial load on cervical motor control. Surrogates of cervical motor control were active cervical range of motion (C-ROM) and joint position error (JPE) assessed in flexion, extension, lateroflexion and rotation directions in 49 healthy young men (mean age: 20.2 years). All measurements were executed with 0-, 1-, 2-, and 3-kg axial loads. Linear mixed models were used to assess the effects of axial loading and cervical movement-direction on C-ROM and JPE. Post-hoc analysis was performed to compare load levels. Axial loading (p = 0.045) and movement direction (p < 0.001) showed significant main effects on C-ROM as well as an interaction (p < 0.001). C-ROM significantly changed with 3-kg axial load by decreaseing extension (− 13.6%) and increasing lateroflexion (+ 9.9%). No significant main effect was observed of axial loading on JPE (p = 0.139). Cervical motor control is influenced by axial loading, which results in decreased C-ROM in extension and increased C-ROM lateroflexion direction.
SCIENCE

