Malden’s 3rd Annual Public Safety Day
In commemoration of Fire Prevention Week, the Malden Fire and Police Departments will hold their Third Annual Public Safety Day at Linden Park and School on Sunday, October 3rd from 11 AM-2 PM. Fire Prevention Week is a time that all are encouraged to recognize the dangers that can occur in the places we feel the safest. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” The theme works to educate everyone about the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make and knowing that when an alarm sounds you must take action.www.cityofmalden.org
Comments / 0