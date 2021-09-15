CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malden, MA

Malden’s 3rd Annual Public Safety Day

The City of Malden (Official)
The City of Malden (Official)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In commemoration of Fire Prevention Week, the Malden Fire and Police Departments will hold their Third Annual Public Safety Day at Linden Park and School on Sunday, October 3rd from 11 AM-2 PM. Fire Prevention Week is a time that all are encouraged to recognize the dangers that can occur in the places we feel the safest. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” The theme works to educate everyone about the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make and knowing that when an alarm sounds you must take action.

www.cityofmalden.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The City of Malden (Official)

Smileland Grand Opening

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended a ribbon cutting celebration for Smileland Pediatric Dentistry. Located at 209 Centre Street, Smileland provides a comfortable and relaxing dental experience for children from infancy through their adolescent years. The practice focuses on preventive care to give children a healthy, natural, and beautiful smile. Educating both parents and children about good oral hygiene is among their top priorities. The grand opening featured individually wrapped treats, beverages, raffles and a variety of assorted mini grow pots for guests.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Longtime Edgeworth Staple Spadafora Slush Closing

Mayor Gary Christenson and City Council President Neal Anderson surprised longtime Malden residents, Donna and Billy Spadafora, with a citation commending them on their 40 plus years of operating the famous Spadafora Slush and Ice Cream. Members of their family, including School Committee member Jennifer Spadafora were in attendance for the surprise. The Spadaforas have decided to retire and close their business. The Mayor also thanked them for their support of the community including providing summer jobs for our youth, serving slush at local charitable events and for the long-lasting difference they have made in the community. We wish them all the best in the years ahead!
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

BOH, Mayor to Hold Webinar to Address Rodent Issues

Malden Board of Health Director Chris Webb and Mayor Gary Christenson will hold a webinar (the link may also be found on the City’s website) on Wednesday, September 29th at 6 PM to discuss the current uptick in rodents. Director Webb will provide information about rodents and their habitats, and why there has been increased activity this year. He will discuss typical extermination methods and issues and what property owners should do to secure their trash to help alleviate the problem. City Pest Control Contractor Bob Leon of General Environmental will be participating in the webinar.
MALDEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
The City of Malden (Official)

Housing Families New Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting

Last week Mayor Gary Christenson was welcomed by Laura Rosi, CEO of Housing Families, Inc. for a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Community Resource Hub at 254 Broadway. The Hub will provide food, toiletries and services to clients. The City is committed to ensuring health and nutrition by providing food access and has long-time relationships with local nonprofits serving people in need. When the pandemic hit, these partnerships enabled the City to work quickly to assist those in need in the community. Last March, the City reallocated $300K in CDBG funds for urgent COVID-related needs taking advantage of quick regulatory changes on the federal level to make it happen. Housing Families applied for and received $80K toward this food pantry expansion which will serve Housing Families clients.
CHARITIES
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Launches City Transparency Center

Mayor Gary Christenson recently announced the launch of a new City of Malden Transparency Center, meant to provide a platform for residents to gain greater insight into City spending and project management. “This platform is an extension of the award-winning budget platform we unveiled with the Fiscal Year 2022 budget” said Mayor Christenson. “When we began the process of putting to work the American Rescue Plan money we received, we were looking for a tool that would allow us to share our progress with residents every step of the way.” The Transparency Center is part of the Cleargov suite of award-winning software tools for municipal governments that expands the ability of residents looking to understand and participate in government decisions.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Backpack Drive Huge Success

A City of Malden backpack drive led by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Bybiose Larochelle and Housing Families, Inc. ensured that more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies got into the hands of students to ensure a great start to the new school year. The effort which took place over several weeks was run out of the Mayor’s office which thanks to the generosity of so many was piled high with backpacks and school supplies. “I’m grateful to Bybiose for initiating this effort,” said Mayor Christenson. “There was a need in the community, and she went above and beyond to make sure our students were taken care of.”
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden Supports Haiti

Last Tuesday the City of Malden held a Haiti Relief Donation Drive to benefit the victims of Haiti’s August earthquake which left millions devastated. The magnitude 7.2 earthquake left 2,207 dead and more than 12,000 injured along with the disastrous destruction of homes and buildings. The event was a collaboration among Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Bybiose Larochelle, Senior Center Coordinator Mikeneil Paul and Board of Health Community Communication Outreach Specialist Tamerlie Roc.
MALDEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Chicago Fire#Fire Prevention Week#Fire Safety#The State Police#Malden Housing Authority#City Councillors At#Junior Aid Association
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Police Department to Utilize Body Cameras

Mayor Gary Christenson and the Malden Police Department have announced that the implementation of body worn cameras has been mutually agreed upon by the City and its police officers. This agreement represents the strong commitment by the Mayor and the Police Department in using all available tools and resources to keep our community and our police officers safe in a way that is fair, impartial, and transparent.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

Malden, MA
81
Followers
241
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy