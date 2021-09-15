Malden’s 3rd Annual Public Safety Day

A City of Malden backpack drive led by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Bybiose Larochelle and Housing Families, Inc. ensured that more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies got into the hands of students to ensure a great start to the new school year. The effort which took place over several weeks was run out of the Mayor’s office which thanks to the generosity of so many was piled high with backpacks and school supplies. “I’m grateful to Bybiose for initiating this effort,” said Mayor Christenson. “There was a need in the community, and she went above and beyond to make sure our students were taken care of.”

MALDEN, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO