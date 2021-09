It’s not like the call was unexpected, but it’s never an easy one to receive. On our way to look at some real estate in Indian Land my phone rang. It was 7:45am. It was my father. “This can’t be good,” was my first thought as it was 6:45 Texas time (where my parents live). Sure enough, he was calling to tell me that his mother, my “Nanny,” had passed away in the night. She was 104. No, that’s not a misprint.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO