The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard blasts into Number 1 debut on the Official Film Chart
Action-packed comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard flies straight in at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart. The “world’s most lethal odd couple” return for a second mission in this follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, leading on physical sales and with strong digital download figures. Further down the Top 10, a boxset of The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard lands at Number 9.www.officialcharts.com
