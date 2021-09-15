CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard blasts into Number 1 debut on the Official Film Chart

Cover picture for the articleAction-packed comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard flies straight in at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart. The “world’s most lethal odd couple” return for a second mission in this follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, leading on physical sales and with strong digital download figures. Further down the Top 10, a boxset of The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard lands at Number 9.

