Steps close the gap on Manic Street Preachers as race for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart goes down to the wire

Tori Amos will release a new studio album called “Ocean to Ocean” on October 29, 2021 via Decca Records, the company announced Monday morning. Described as “an emotional record,” the new album has the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as touchstones, leading to “a return to the kind of introspection she recognized from her 1992 debut album, ‘Little Earthquakes.’” Amos says in the announcement, “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them. Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you...

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO