Hurricane Ida caused at least 1.2 million electricity customers to lose power

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response. Hurricane Ida resulted in service outages for up to 1.2 million electricity customers across eight states, according to situation reports from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER). Hurricane Ida made landfall on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29, as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The hurricane initially caused more than one million customer outages in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. As the storm continued toward the Northeast, it caused outages in several northeastern states on September 1.