Photographs made through microscope reveal hidden beauty of science

By Washington Post Staff
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entries in Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography Competition may originate in the world of science, but they emerge in the universe of art, revealing the creativity, talent and vision of those making the images. This year’s first-place winner was Jason Kirk, who used a custom-made microscope to turn the biology...

