‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ revisits 1980s televangelists with a mix of camp and thoughtfulness
For audiences of a certain age, the name Tammy Faye Bakker is a metonym for any number of women in the 1980s and 1990s who became famous for a particular brand of gilded excess and gobsmacking lack of self-awareness: Along with Imelda Marcos, Leona Helmsley and Ivana Trump, Bakker — who with her husband Jim became wealthy as hugely popular televangelists — came packaged as a ready-made cartoon. Affecting the exaggerated power-suit shoulder pads of the era, her face spackled with layers of makeup and false eyelashes, Bakker became all the more of a tabloid piñata when the empire she built with Jim was destroyed amid his sexual and financial misdeeds.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0