‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ revisits 1980s televangelists with a mix of camp and thoughtfulness

By Ann Hornaday
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor audiences of a certain age, the name Tammy Faye Bakker is a metonym for any number of women in the 1980s and 1990s who became famous for a particular brand of gilded excess and gobsmacking lack of self-awareness: Along with Imelda Marcos, Leona Helmsley and Ivana Trump, Bakker — who with her husband Jim became wealthy as hugely popular televangelists — came packaged as a ready-made cartoon. Affecting the exaggerated power-suit shoulder pads of the era, her face spackled with layers of makeup and false eyelashes, Bakker became all the more of a tabloid piñata when the empire she built with Jim was destroyed amid his sexual and financial misdeeds.

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye Based on a True Story?

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ follows the life of a famous televangelist couple as they sweep the nation and rise in popularity in the 1970s and 80s, only to then face a precipitous fall in the public eye. The film focuses on Tammy Faye, the glamorous, larger-than-life wife of Jim Bakker, who becomes the lifeblood of their organization and doesn’t shy away from questioning some of their more conservative beliefs. A whirlwind of love and optimism, the character of Tammy Faye paints an intriguing picture of a human being caught between her faith and her husband’s corrupt practices, which are revealed in the film. So, just how much of the story of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is true? Let’s find out.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye review – Jessica Chastain nails gaudy TV evangelist

A compelling performance from the often miscast actor carries an otherwise by-the-numbers look at a Christian couple who spectacularly fell from grace. Back in 2011, the sudden ubiquity of Jessica Chastain – from small-screen blink-and-misses to big-screen “oh her again” hits – meant that doors that had previously been closed were now opening, a relative embarrassment of riches for an actor breaking out in her 30s. While her three roles that year were all playing “the wife”, they still showed a promising versatility and thus, Chastain was thrust to the upper echelons of casting wishlists.
Why televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker was the hardest role of Jessica Chastain's career

Jessica Chastain's whole body was shaking. She'd never been this nervous on a film set — not with the kind of anxiety that gave her trouble breathing. What am I so afraid of? The thought reverberated in her head. She'd played a superhero so powerful she could rearrange the structure of matter. The ringleader of a high-stakes underground Hollywood poker game. A CIA analyst who took down Osama bin Laden.
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE contest: Win passes to the Montreal advance screening

Jessica Chastain completely transforms herself in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the upcoming biopic about the rise and fall of the infamous American evangelist. Co-starring Andrew Garfield as her husband and partner Jim Bakker, the highly-anticipated fall release is directed by Michael Showalter (of The Big Sick and Wet Hot American Summer fame).
How 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker's Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Is All Eyelashes, No Teeth

Tammy Faye Bakker was a camp icon for reasons that are immediately clear when watching any footage of her at work. She was a straight, cis woman who performed femininity with an intensity more often found in drag. When she spoke, it was with a high chirrup that evoked Betty Boop, and when she sang, she gestured emphatically as if trying to transmit her song by way of her whole body instead of just her voice. She favored big hair and heavy makeup that included the spider-leg eyelashes that were her signature, though the lingering image of mascara-blackened tears streaming down her face probably owes more to SCTV and SNL than to her own appearances. Bakker — née LaValley, and later Messner — did cry a lot on camera, so she was adamant about wearing waterproof mascara. She helped her first husband, the televangelist Jim Bakker, build an empire that ruthlessly melded faith with commerce. But she somehow retained an aura of blamelessness even as everything collapsed in fraud indictments and allegations of sexual assault in 1987, as though her gaudy guilelessness shielded her from any taint of complicity.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Applies Heart and Soul to Televangelist Biopic

After Douglas Sirk but before reality TV, there was bird-voiced televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, the bighearted, spotlight-seeking American success story laid low by her misplaced love for a crooked husband, blind trust in schemers, and old-fashioned greed. Had Jim Bakker not come along to hustle their young marriage into a cash cow of a ministry, one could see the cheery, hard-working, socially liberal Tammy Faye leading a perfectly flush life entertaining the adoring faithful, leaving only her cosmetic boldness as a source of tabloid derision. (Or was it a facial armor that could only arise from being married to Bakker?)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Review: Jessica Chastain Buries a Soul Somewhere in There

The Bible says eyes are a window to the soul, and the scripture ain’t lying when it comes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. If you can look past all the clutter and myriad distractions, there is a resilient and even boisterous spirit radiating from Jessica Chastain every time you meet her gaze. Yet it’s sometimes hard to notice—and not because of all the makeup and prosthetics they add to the actress’ face as the movie goes along. Rather what traps this richly textured performance is the glossy and fairly shallow biopic in which it’s situated. Here is a Hollywood movie that has bottomless reservoirs of empathy for its real life subject matter, but little interest in understanding or digging deep into the world that used and abused her.
See A Free Screening of Eyes of Tammy Faye Florida

Televangelists use the media, specifically radio and television, to communicate Christianity. They often have millions of followers who donate to their Churches. Unfortunately, not all of them are as innocent as they seem and there have been numerous scandals of impropriety including embezzling church funds. One example of these scandals included Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The new film heading to theaters, THE EYES of TAMMY FAYE dramatizes her legacy.
Seeing ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ through a feminist lens

Director Michael Showalter comes full circle with his new movie, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” about the late televangelist and tabloid figure Tammy Faye Bakker. Known primarily as a comedian and comic writer (he co-created the MTV sketch comedy series “The State” and wrote the classic raunch-com sendup “Wet Hot American Summer”), Showalter has surprisingly serious roots. He grew up in Princeton, N.J., where his mother, Elaine Showalter, was the first woman to chair Princeton University’s English department and became a women’s studies rock star with such influential publications as “Towards a Feminist Poetics” and “The Female Malady: Women, Madness and English Culture, 1830-1980.”
TIFF 2021: SPENCER & THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

The following two films are dramatic interpretations of two very different people, but both highlight the power of cinema in bringing to life any lived reality in an artistic way. Pablo Larraín‘s Spencer takes a psychological approach in revealing the inner turmoils of Diana, Princess of Wales, with Kristen Stewart giving a transformational portrayal of a public figure that was first and foremost, a human being. While Michael Showalter‘s The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a somewhat traditional biopic (with comedic undertones) of televangelist Tammy Faye, who was marred in scandal thanks to her husband’s corruptive business practices. It features Jessica Chastain in a role that packs in all the punches from one of the industry’s most talented working actresses. Both films are unique in their own way, and this pairing certainly highlights two best actress front runners come awards season later this year.
