Superbooth 21: Endorphin.es Enters 1U Format
3 redesigned modules previously only available in 3U format and more 15/09/21. Endorphin.es tells us that they have entered 1U format with 3 redesigned modules previously only available only in 3U format to further optimise your live performance case without sacrificing on the functionality. They say that all 3 modules have a fully redesigned horizontal UI and utilise behind the panel connectors, letting you chain, interconnect and integrate them with Intellijel Audio IO board. Here's the details that they have supplied...sonicstate.com
Comments / 0