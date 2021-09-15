Superbooth 21: Endorphin.es Enters 1U Format

We first saw the Expressive E Osmose back in 2019 before all this where the new format keyboard and soundengine (from Hakan Audio) really wowed all who saw it. The pre-order system meant that they could focus on the finer point, but sadly Covid put a spanner in the works when it came to the schedule. We took a look at the nearly ready for production model and got an update.

