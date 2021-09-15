CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superbooth 21: Endorphin.es Enters 1U Format

Sonic State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 redesigned modules previously only available in 3U format and more 15/09/21. Endorphin.es tells us that they have entered 1U format with 3 redesigned modules previously only available only in 3U format to further optimise your live performance case without sacrificing on the functionality. They say that all 3 modules have a fully redesigned horizontal UI and utilise behind the panel connectors, letting you chain, interconnect and integrate them with Intellijel Audio IO board. Here's the details that they have supplied...

sonicstate.com

adafruit.com

Forgotten Audio Formats #MusicMonday

Audiophile and Brit Techmoan loves obsolete audio equipment. Here, he has a look at some forgotten audio formats. Here’s more from Sonic State:. Over the last year or so I’ve been assembling an esoteric HiFi system featuring a mix of both old and new components. The equipment I’ve bought has little to do with convenience, value for money or performance, in fact, most of the items have been selected purely for their curiosity value.
TECHNOLOGY
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: ASM Hydrasynth Deluxe and Explorer

The announcement was at Knobcon for the new compact Hydrasynth Explorer and the Hydrasynth Deluxe, and we went to take a look at both models. For the full information head to AshunSoundMachines.com.
CARS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: IK Officially Release UNO Synth Pro Editor

Those of you who saw our review of the UNO Synth Pro from IK Multimedia will know that we were pretty impressed. The quality of the synth engine - with three identical VCOs, twin filters, mod matrix and tasty FX created a very compelling instrument with plenty of gusto and sonic flare.
TECHNOLOGY
Synthtopia

Doepfer Introducing 5 New Eurorack Modules At Superbooth 2021

Ahead of Superbooth 2021, scheduled for Sept 15-18 in Berlin, Doepfer has introduced five new Eurorack modules, along with a new case that features a keyboard built into the lid. The Doepfer 100PB is a Eurorack case with a keyboard built into the lid. It features 37 keys, a MIDI...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

What’s Waldorf Teasing? (Superbooth 2021)

What’s Waldorf introducing? They have not officially made any announcement on the new synth, but the red button is reminiscent of controls on the classic Waldorf Wave, along with the Microwave, the Q and and other synths. Got ideas of what they’re announcing? Share your thoughts in the commets!. 8...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Dreadbox Nymphes - 6 Voice Poly With Presets

We had the teaser, which did leave a lot to the imagination to be honest. But today Greek synth manufacturer Dreadbox reveal the true identity of the Nymphes Synthesizer. And that is that it is an analog programmable polysynth, with 6 voices, 1 multi-wave VCO per voice with a sub oscillator.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Soundforce - Juno 60 DCOs

More lovely sounding juno-ish clone modules 16/09/21. Soundforce have been making some great sounding Juno based eurorack clones for the last few years and this year seems to be no exception. In this video Nicolas shows off a lovely sounding polyphonic patch that shows off their DCO oscillator.
COMPUTERS
Synthtopia

New Buchla Music Easel Makes ‘Soft Debut’ at Knobcon, Superbooth

At Knobcon 2021 and Superbooth 2021, Buchla USA is making the ‘soft debut’ of their new Music Easel. The original Buchla Music Easel was introduced in 1972 as a portable ‘suitcase modular’. It was made up of two main units: the 218 Touch Keyboard Controller; and the 208 Stored Program Sound Source. The system has a unique card slot that lets you slide in hardware preset cards.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Expressive E - Osmose Update

We first saw the Expressive E Osmose back in 2019 before all this where the new format keyboard and soundengine (from Hakan Audio) really wowed all who saw it. The pre-order system meant that they could focus on the finer point, but sadly Covid put a spanner in the works when it came to the schedule. We took a look at the nearly ready for production model and got an update.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

VPME Intros QEX QD Quad Drum Voice Expander At Superbooth 2021

Ahead of Superbooth 2021, German Euro maker Vladimir Pantelic Musikelektronik (VPME) has introduced the QEX QD Quad Drum Voice Expander. QEX is an expansion module for their QD Quad Drum Voice. QEX adds 2 more audio outputs, 4 more CV ins and a variety of new features, in 4hp. Pricing...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Buchla 200 Series For Eurorack

Buchla and Tiptop Audio collaborate on new versions of classic modules 15/09/21. Buchla has announced a collaboration with Tiptop Audio on Eurorack versions of classic 200 series modules. A spokesperson told us, "The Buchla analog modular synthesizer has been around since the early 1970s yet very few people ever had a chance to play one or even to see one in person. Today we are excited and proud to inform you that Buchla and Tiptop Audio have joined forces to resume the production of these wonderful rare pieces of gear."
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Inside The Roland Juno Oscillators

Stargirl investigates the classic synthesizer 14/09/21. We can all agree the Juno-6, 60 and 106 sound glorious. For me, it was the first synth I saw as an instrument, rather than an out-and-out synthesizer. Great news then that Stargirl Flowers has taken a close look at exactly how the Junos sound the way they do; going deep into the circuitry, design, and operation of the oscillators.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Superbooth 2021 is go: the best new synths, Eurorack and other music tech gear

Superbooth 2021: Next year’s NAMM Show may have been postponed, but - somewhat remarkably - Superbooth 2021 is go, and it’s looking like quite the humdinger. Initially part of the Frankfurt Musikmesse, Superbooth went solo back in 2016, and has been a fixture in the music technology calendar ever since. This year, the great and the good of music technology are heading to Fez-Berlin, with Superbooth 2021 running from 15 to 18 September.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Waldorf M - New Wavetable Synth

A classic wavetable synth from some of the orginators 15/09/21. Waldorf were showing off their latest tabletop synth the Waldorf M. This is a classic Wavetable synth that gives you wavetables from the Waldorf Q and Microwave as well as new wavetables. As well as giving you this classic livery, the Waldorf M runs these wavetables through an analogue filter and analogue VCAs. Two LFOs as well as four envelopes give you a bunch of modulation to get busy with.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Sonalsystem Releases Presets For 3 Synths

ASM's Hydrasynth, Audio Damage's Continua and New Fangled Audio's Generate 14/09/21. Sonalsystem tells us that they have a new series of presets for 2 VSTis and 1 Hardware Synth. Sonalsystem Abyss offers presets for ASM's Hydrasynth, Audio Damage's Continua, and New Fangled Audio's Generate, all sold separately. This is what they have to say about Abyss...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Moon Modular Intros 3 New MU Modules At Superbooth 2021

At Superbooth 2021, Moon Modular is introducing several new MU format modules, including:. The M 595 12 x12 Programmable Switch/Summer Matrix;. The M 502 S Simple Voltage Controlled Amplifier. The M 595 12 x12 Programmable Switch/Summer Matrix, above, is a solution to manage the distribution and/or mixing of 12 by...
TECHNOLOGY
reverb.com

Exciting New Synths From Superbooth 2021

As Superbooth 2021 continues in Berlin, the annual synth convention is playing host to a heap of new releases and product announcements. With the 2020 show canceled due to the pandemic, it seems many companies have seized this moment to save their most exciting announcements of the year. See highlights...
RETAIL
Synthtopia

Endorphin.es Intros Golden Master, Cockpit & Milky Way 1U Modules

At Superbooth 2021, Endorphin.es has introduced three new modules in a 1U form factor, each of which are based on existing Euro format modules:. Golden Master 1U is a Eurorack stereo, end of chain multiband processor. It utilizes 3 behind the panel connectors: AUX IN and MIX OUT for chaining Golden Master with other Mix Bus compatible modules and a 6 pin balanced output for Intellijel 1/4″ I/O outputs. This makes Golden Master 1U a useful end of chain stereo output module.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Presonus Studio One 5.4 Updates

Gregor was on hand to show off the new 5.4 updates to Presonus Studio One. Buy PreSonus Monitors - Get Free Software 09-Jun-21 Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
ELECTRONICS

