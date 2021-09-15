La. Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Grandfather’s Home Over $40 Dispute

I've gotten several calls and texts lately about rows and rows of new police SUV's sitting in the parking lot outside of Stage Works in downtown Shreveport. So, I moseyed down there to check it out. And sure enough, there are several rows of black Ford Interceptors lined up. They don't have any light bars or logos on any of the cars. It looks like they all still need to be outfitted.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO