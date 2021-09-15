VIRTUAL FILMS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt's an unbelievable story - 11-year-old Miguelito is discovered by a producer in a San Juan airport, whisked away from the slums to record an album with the most respected salsa musicans of his time, and plays in front of 20,000 adoring fans at Madison Square Garden. Then, he disappeared, his vanishing becoming the stuff of myth and legend. Featuring performances from Papo Lucca’s La Sonora Poncena, Nelson Feliciano, Maximo Torres, Malo Malo, and many others, Miguelito is a film that celebrates the musical and cultural depth of the Caribbean as well as revealing a story of a once-forgotten ‘Salsero’ whose album became a cult classic in a country far from his own.

DANCES WITH FILMS 2021 REVIEW! In Klutz, director Michelle Bossy delivers a moving short film about a novelist who can’t write, stifled by the intense grief she’s feeling from the passing of her beloved sister. The author, Zowie (Malka Wallick), deals with her sister’s, Lida (Mara Kassin), death by imagining...
A Toronto Film Festival that straddles normal and virtual

Film festivals like those in Cannes and Venice are hard to compete with in terms of glamour. But the power of the Toronto International Film Festival is in its audiences. TIFF, a sprawling showcase of fall movies, generates enormous amounts of buzz not from formal red carpets but packed theaters filled with industry people, media and — this is key — regular filmgoers. It’s the largest public film festival in the world. TIFF's top honor isn’t a juried prize but the People’s Choice Award, an early certification of near-certain Oscar contention. (Best picture winner “Nomadland” won it last year.)
Toronto: Film Festival’s Virtual Streaming Platform Stalls on Opening Day

The Toronto Film Festival had to scramble on opening day to repair a virtual cinema screening platform that stalled for select festival lineup titles. “We are aware of an issue that impacted a select number of films on TIFF Digital Cinema Pro, where the films do not play successfully in your browsers,” TIFF organizers said in a statement Thursday. The festival added it was “working on implementing a solution,” while it rescheduled online streaming times for impacted titles like The Hill Where Lionesses Roar, Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash and Justine Bateman’s Violet. The TIFF Digital Cinema Pro platform is designed...
This year’s Camden International Film Festival is both live and virtual

The brief summer reprieve from the pandemic has allowed film festivals an opportunity to resume live screenings while also retaining an online option. That arrangement works to the advantage of the Camden International Film Festival (Sept. 16-26), located in a coastal Maine town with access to such picturesque attractions as Bald Mountain Trail, Pitcher Pond, and Penobscot Bay. Similar natural beauty can be found on screen in the 37 documentary features, many of which explore the troubled relationship between humans and the world they live in.
“Predator” Film “Skulls” Wraps Filming

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter has confirmed that filming on Dan Trachtenberg’s “Skulls,” an apparent fifth feature in the “Predator” franchise, has wrapped in Calgary, Alberta. Amber Midthunder (“Legion”) stars in the lead role in the project with Dakota Beavers and Dane Diliergo also onboard. This prequel is rumored to be set...
The Lady FilmMaker Film Festival Begins on September 21, With Live and Virtual Screenings, Q&A's, Panels And Networking Opportunities During The Week Long Festival

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Lady Filmmakers Film Festival, now in its 13th year, is excited to announce its 2021 film festival will take place in person later this month, offering both live and virtual opportunities for guests to enjoy during this year’s event. The in-person film festival will kick-off on Tuesday, September 21st live in Beverly Hills, CA. with an intimate opening night ceremony, followed by five days of live screenings, panels and networking opportunities. A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD and THE REVOLUTION GENERATION are two of the films that will hold their worldwide theatrical premieres during the festival. Tickets to screenings and events are available to the public to purchase, with live events limiting capacity to help maintain social distancing.
Women’s Museum of California Stages Virtual 8th Annual San Diego Women’s Film Festival Sept. 17-26

Twenty-two Curated Films on Topics of Abortion, Kid Gender Politics, Borderline Personality Disorder, Bride Kidnapping, Miscarriage, Seniors, More. San Diego CA— The Women’s Museum of California is hosting its 8th Annual San Diego Women’s Film Festival on Sept. 17-26, with 22 curated films by female filmmakers for livestreaming. Virtual passes to screen all films online are $15, with individual films priced at $5 each.
Submissions now open for Yale in Hollywood global virtual film festival

Yale in Hollywood Fest is back for a second year, accepting submissions now through September 30. Yale in Hollywood Fest is a global virtual film festival that will be held December 2 to December 4, featuring a three-day lineup of feature and short films. Films will be judged by an esteemed alumnae jury of actress Sara Gilbert, producer Chris Lee, last year’s festival winner Delilah Napier, and Yale in Hollywood Fest alum and current student filmmaker Kristina Yang.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival this Wednesday-in person and virtual

SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour is back in Quincy. The 14th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be held Wednesday Sept. 15, at the Town Hall Theatre and virtually from your home. Doors open at 6 p.m. for both options for this hybrid event. Films will...
New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2021 Virtual and Live Screenings have begun!

Last night was the first live screening at the New Jersey Film Festival in over 18 months. I missed the hustle and bustle of getting ready to do live shows. The checklist is always very long. In addition, we are training new NJFF staff on the ins and outs of these screenings at the same time. We have a wonderful group of NJFF Interns and Volunteers who are an absolute joy to work with. As a result of this being the first show, I forgot to have them or myself, for that matter, take photos of visiting New York City filmmaker Martin Del Carpio at the live showing of his wonderful experimental film The Dark Forest last night. I guess I am still rusty for not having done these live shows for a while but Martin did take some lovely photos of his film on our huge screen.
University Human Rights Film Festival to Be Held Virtually Sept. 23–25

The 19th annual Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival, slated for Set. 23–25, will be held virtually this year. The event is sponsored by the Syracuse University Humanities Center and is part of the 2021-22 Syracuse Symposium: Conventions. Members of the campus community with an syr.edu email address will be...
South Dakota Film Festival, virtual for a second straight year, begins today

Film connoisseurs have 10 days to soak up a host of independent video productions. For the second year in a row, the South Dakota Film Festival is virtual, with all 62 movies available at no cost starting today and running through Sept. 25. The films can be found at https://www.southdakotafilmfest.org/ by selecting the video on demand tab. In lieu of ticket sales, donations are accepted through the website.
Enjoy a virtual coffee in this virtual gallery

Many months of lockdowns had the effect of making most of us more reliant on digital realities, but also more weary of them. We might have got used to having work meetings on Zoom, but getting a coffee? Surely, that’s something we can still do beyond a screen. London-based design...
Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
