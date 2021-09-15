VIRTUAL FILMS
It's an unbelievable story - 11-year-old Miguelito is discovered by a producer in a San Juan airport, whisked away from the slums to record an album with the most respected salsa musicans of his time, and plays in front of 20,000 adoring fans at Madison Square Garden. Then, he disappeared, his vanishing becoming the stuff of myth and legend. Featuring performances from Papo Lucca’s La Sonora Poncena, Nelson Feliciano, Maximo Torres, Malo Malo, and many others, Miguelito is a film that celebrates the musical and cultural depth of the Caribbean as well as revealing a story of a once-forgotten ‘Salsero’ whose album became a cult classic in a country far from his own.mkefilm.org
