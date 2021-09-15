VIRTUAL FILMS

Last night was the first live screening at the New Jersey Film Festival in over 18 months. I missed the hustle and bustle of getting ready to do live shows. The checklist is always very long. In addition, we are training new NJFF staff on the ins and outs of these screenings at the same time. We have a wonderful group of NJFF Interns and Volunteers who are an absolute joy to work with. As a result of this being the first show, I forgot to have them or myself, for that matter, take photos of visiting New York City filmmaker Martin Del Carpio at the live showing of his wonderful experimental film The Dark Forest last night. I guess I am still rusty for not having done these live shows for a while but Martin did take some lovely photos of his film on our huge screen.

