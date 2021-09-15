CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Assumption Advances Nine Spots in U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Regional Colleges Ranking

assumption.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssumption University has been recognized for its academic excellence by U.S. News & World Report in its recently released 2022 Best Colleges rankings. Assumption was acknowledged as a top institution in the North region, moving up nine spots from the previous year. It was also named a Best Value School and a top performer on social mobility, the organization’s recognition for an institution’s ability and commitment to serve low-income students.

www.assumption.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Worcester, MA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#College Education#Best Value School#Assumption University#Catholic#Pell Grants#The Princeton Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy