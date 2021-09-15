Assumption Advances Nine Spots in U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Regional Colleges Ranking
Assumption University has been recognized for its academic excellence by U.S. News & World Report in its recently released 2022 Best Colleges rankings. Assumption was acknowledged as a top institution in the North region, moving up nine spots from the previous year. It was also named a Best Value School and a top performer on social mobility, the organization’s recognition for an institution’s ability and commitment to serve low-income students.www.assumption.edu
Comments / 0