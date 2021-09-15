US recorded music industry grew by 27% in the first half of 2021

It's no secret that TikTok has taken the world by storm, and because of its many interactive users, Tiktok is the essential app connecting Gen Z. It has even sparked tangible political protests, for example, the TikTok users who reserved thousands of seats at President Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally to provoke a smaller turnout. Beyond physical protest, during the summer of 2020, the app was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement with various activists going viral sharing how to be an ally in addition to other applicable information. This incredible power of influence is reflected in the music industry. There have been quite a few up-and-coming artists who first produced music for TikTok audios then blew up as a result of the audio's popularity. The musicians catapulted into fame by TikTok range among genre and mood, with one consistent element being that the songs are extremely catchy (though this may have to do with the repetitive audio nature of TikTok). This broad range provides an abundance of musicians, and the following five artists used TikTok thoroughly to their advantage.

