Music

US recorded music industry grew by 27% in the first half of 2021

mixmag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recorded music industry in the US has grown by 27% in the first half of the year according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Read this next: MPs call for musicians to earn 50% of their share in royalties with a "complete reset" on music streaming. As...

allmusic.com

The Power of TikTok and Disrupting the Music Industry

It's no secret that TikTok has taken the world by storm, and because of its many interactive users, Tiktok is the essential app connecting Gen Z. It has even sparked tangible political protests, for example, the TikTok users who reserved thousands of seats at President Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally to provoke a smaller turnout. Beyond physical protest, during the summer of 2020, the app was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement with various activists going viral sharing how to be an ally in addition to other applicable information. This incredible power of influence is reflected in the music industry. There have been quite a few up-and-coming artists who first produced music for TikTok audios then blew up as a result of the audio's popularity. The musicians catapulted into fame by TikTok range among genre and mood, with one consistent element being that the songs are extremely catchy (though this may have to do with the repetitive audio nature of TikTok). This broad range provides an abundance of musicians, and the following five artists used TikTok thoroughly to their advantage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thurrott.com

RIAA: Streaming Drove Music Industry Growth in H1

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) said today that paid music streaming accounted for over $6 billion in revenues in the first half of 2021, or about 84 percent of revenues overall. “New data released today shows just how deeply Americans continue to value and engage with recorded music...
MUSIC
Mac Observer

Revenue From Streaming Music Totaled $4.6 Billion in First Half of 2021

A mid-year report from the RIAA showed streaming music services have bounced back in 2021. Within the overall streaming landscape, paid streaming subscription revenue totaled $4.6 billion — growing at the same 26% clip — and accounted for 78% of overall revenues in the first half of the year. Limited tier subscription revenue jumped to $452 million, accounting for 10% of streaming dollars, while ad-supported revenues — which took a large pandemic-related hit last year — grew 54% to $741 million. Digital and customized radio, including SoundExchange distributions, increased 3% to $585 million.
MARKETS
Billboard

Republic Records Launches Independent Company Imperial Music

Republic Records has announced the launch of its new independent music company: Imperial Music. Led by veteran label executive Glenn Mendlinger, the company has already generated over four billion cumulative streams for its artists -- including Bo Burnham, G Herbo and Twice -- since quietly launching less than a year ago.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Music Industry#Music Streaming#Recorded Music#Royalties#Riaa#Digital Intern
SFGate

Recorded-Music Revenues Climbed 27% - And Vinyl Sales Skyrocketed 94% - in First Half of 2021, Per RIAA

Recorded music revenues in the U.S. grew 27% in the first half of 2021 over 2020, according to the RIAA’s mid-year report. Paid subscriptions continued to be the strongest contributor to growth, comprising nearly two-thirds of total revenue, and more than 80 million paid subscriptions for the first time. Revenue rose from $5.6 to $7.1 billion at retail value. At wholesale value revenues rose 25% from $3.7 billion in the first half of 2020 to $4.6 billion in the same period of 2021.
RETAIL
SFGate

Music Industry Moves: YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Motown Records Unveil Joint-Venture Label Partnership

In making this announcement, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records said, “I’m excited to work with Never Broke Again, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in Louisiana’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels. I look forward to working with YoungBoy and Montana to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.”
MUSIC
thisis50.com

How De’el Woods Is Shaking The Music Industry

As someone who recently entered the music industry, De’el Woods quickly started developing his record label, Better Than Amazing Records. He believed in the efforts of all those struggling to achieve their big dreams and as a result, he wished to help these rising stars to get independence. The reason he was so motivated to help others out was that at some point in life, De’el himself was fighting poverty.
MUSIC
Variety

K-Pop and Korean Talent Industry Poised for Shakeup via SM Entertainment Stake Sale

A few months back Lee Soo-man appeared on stage at the 2021 World Cultural Industry Forum and boasted of his formative role in the Korean pop industry. “K-pop started with SM Entertainment,” he declared. But already the K-pop firmament is getting ready for a new king. SM Entertainment has formally put a 20% stake up for sale, including Lee’s own 18% holding. Major conglomerates are getting ready to take up the mantle, with the aim of propelling themselves and K-pop further onto the world stage. Lee and his SM Entertainment were indeed early pioneers with first-generation K-pop acts including H.O.T., TVXQ, BoA...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
AFP

Nirvana's Nevermind: An album forged by contradictions

Released 30 years ago this week, "Nevermind" was a generation-defining milestone that sold 30 million copies and made a tragic icon of Kurt Cobain. Producer Butch Vig pointed out that Cobain had no problems with it in the studio: "If it had only sold 50,000 copies, he probably wouldn't have had any comments on whether it was too slick."
MUSIC
Variety

New Tori Amos Studio Album, ‘Ocean to Ocean,’ Due Next Month

Tori Amos will release a new studio album called “Ocean to Ocean” on October 29, 2021 via Decca Records, the company announced Monday morning. Described as “an emotional record,” the new album has the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as touchstones, leading to “a return to the kind of introspection she recognized from her 1992 debut album, ‘Little Earthquakes.’” Amos says in the announcement, “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them. Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Skream releases remix of Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’

Skream, real name Oliver Jones, dropped a remix to Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’ on Friday. Fresh from the release of bass-filled rave anthem ‘Space Ghetto’ from his forthcoming EP, the UK heavyweight’s track provides an upbeat and energetic vibe, taking the listener on a whirlwind three minute experience. It’s a...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Mattel nods to female underrepresentation in the music industry with Barbie Music Producer doll

No matter one’s race, ethic background, sexual orientation, or the other factors that make us…well…us, study data have shown that not seeing oneself represented in pop culture can negatively affect one’s sense of self and have other deleterious effects on mental health. Following the rollout of its Barbie Dream Gap project in 2018, Mattel, Inc., has put its iconic Barbie doll in many different professional shoes in a bid at female youth empowerment developed to show young girls that, just like Barbie, they too can be whatever they want to be—even in industries marked by a lack of female representation.
BUSINESS
Variety

Starzplay’s Peter Tortorici Maps Out International Plan for Originals

As it forges ahead with expansion into Europe, Starzplay is on the hunt for “edgy” returning scripted series of between six and ten episodes and promises all its partners a decent cut of the IP, according to the platform’s strategy head Peter Tortorici. In his on-demand keynote at Conecta Fiction Friday, the former head of CBS and Telemundo laid out Starzplay’s content requirements as it makes its migration from cable channel to international streaming platform. The niche player, which has now expanded into 56 countries, is focusing on “adult edgy dramas” as part of its originals commissioning strategy, Tortorici said. The streamer’s first local...
TV SERIES

