Music

METALLICA - Ken Taylor's "Of Wolf And Man" Poster Available Thursday

bravewords.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Of Wolf And Man”, as imagined by artist Ken Taylor, is the seventh and final poster in Metallica's Black Album collection. It will be available in The Metallica Store and the Probity UK Shop this Thursday, September 16 at 1 PM, PDT/9, PM BST. Stock is limited so set your reminders now.

msuexponent.com

Time Machine: Metallica's eponymous record

Thirty years ago this week, the top Billboard 200 album was Metallica’s seminal “Metallica,” otherwise known as “The Black Album.” It has been regarded as one of the best rock albums of all time, but in 1991 it seemed the age of 80s thrash metal had come and gone, with grunge taking center stage as the en vogue misfit rock genre. Late summer 1991 contained arguably some of the greatest months for grunge fans, and rock fans in general, with the releases of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” in August and Nirvana’s “Nevermind”in September. Yet in 1991 Metallica produced not only its most commercially successful record, but also its most sonically rich one to date. In Metallica’s offerings prior to “Metallica,” the impact was made by the contrast of the gaps in the music with assaulting guitars. “Metallica” hits you in the face with a 20 foot wave of pure sound. It’s not just loud, it is immense.
MUSIC
Highway 98.9

Ghost Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as if They Wrote It

Ghost have released their Metallica Blacklist cover version of Metallica's unforgettable "Enter Sandman." It emerged on Friday (Sept. 10), the same day that Blacklist — a tribute collection to Metallica's landmark 1991 "Black Album" — arrived in full, alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of the album itself. Alt-rockers Weezer...
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Metallica’s ‘Blacklist’: The Best Version Of Each Song

Metallica’s Blacklist tribute album is a pretty unprecedented project. A tribute to Metallica’s 1991 “Black Album,” it has over 60 songs. The album itself only had 12 songs, but there are multiple versions of most of the songs (and at least one version of every song), giving The Blacklist a rather lengthy runtime. It was fun to listen to all of the tracks, but we decided to boil it down to the best versions of each of the songs. Here’s what we came up with.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

COREY TAYLOR Talks METALLICA In New In-Depth Knotfest Interview - "'Enter Sandman' Was Our Generation's 'Stairway To Heaven' Or 'Smoke On The Water'"

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor sat down for an in-depth discussion about Metallica and more with Knotfest's Ryan J. Downey. In Part 1, Taylor shares how Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax shaped his musical identity and created a sound that defined a generation. In Part 2, Taylor talks...
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Corey Taylor: Joey Jordison Was "Shitting Bricks" Playing With Metallica in 2004

When former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison unexpectedly passed away back in July, one of his most memorable career moments that fans and fellow artists fondly recalled was the night he performed with Metallica. When drummer Lars Ulrich had a last-minute conflict the day of their headlining set at 2004's Download...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ghost’s Tobias Forge on his love for Metallica: ‘I had a Metallica poster from Metal Hammer on my bedroom wall’

Ghost mainman Tobias Forge admits that his teenage self would be filled with “utter amazement” at the fact that he now considers the members of Metallica his friends. “I have moments when I’ve been on tour with them, or worked with them, where the older, slightly more blasé version of myself gets a little tap on the shoulder from my younger self: ‘This is fucking cool!’” Forge admits in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “My older brother was a Metallica fan, so they were always present when I was growing up. I actually had a poster from Metal Hammer on my wall - it had the Jump In The Fire demon on it, but with a Master Of Puppets-era picture.”
MUSIC
SFist

Metallica Doing 'Secret' Show at The Independent Thursday Night

Bay Area legends Metallica are doing a "secret" show today at The Independent, and as of just before 3 p.m. the line was apparently not too bad. There was chatter on Twitter, and SFist can confirm via Metallica's fan club site that they're doing this show tonight, September 16, at 8:30 p.m. The line technically "opens" at 6:30 p.m., with wristbands given to each ticket buyer, with doors open at 7:30.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
