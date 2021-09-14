TIME / Netflix Inspiration 4 mission documentary series

When asked about fighting Ali, the former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson said, “Every head must bow, and every tongue must confess… he’s the greatest fighter God has ever created.” The two legendary boxers are from different eras, and they never got to exchange blows in the ring, but Ali never needed to because Mike always knew who would be the winner. Such was the influence of the Louisville Lip on the boxing world that he left his fellow fighters were in awe of his boxing prowess. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, PBS’ ‘Muhammad Ali’ documents the journey of the legendary fighter on and off the ring and explores what made him the greatest boxer of all time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO