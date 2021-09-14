TIME / Netflix Inspiration 4 mission documentary series
Having watched the latest two episodes, I have to say what an impressive person and great mission commander Jared is. I do believe a lot of people could go to space, given the opportunity, but I'm not sure how many people could be a good commander. I'm not sure how aware SpaceX were of Jared's leadership skills before selling this mission, but they're definitely off to a great start for the first fully private flight with no previous astronaut experience.forum.nasaspaceflight.com
Comments / 0