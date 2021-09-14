CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME / Netflix Inspiration 4 mission documentary series

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Having watched the latest two episodes, I have to say what an impressive person and great mission commander Jared is. I do believe a lot of people could go to space, given the opportunity, but I'm not sure how many people could be a good commander. I'm not sure how aware SpaceX were of Jared's leadership skills before selling this mission, but they're definitely off to a great start for the first fully private flight with no previous astronaut experience.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

IFLScience

Bee Swarm Kills 63 Endangered African Penguins That Starred In Netflix Documentary

On Friday morning, locals in South Africa came across a bewildering sight: dozens of endangered African penguins laying dead on a beach, surrounded by a sprinkling of dead bees. Just as they no doubt suspected, post-mortems of the seabirds revealed the presence of stings – it appears the colony was attacked by a swarm of angry bees.
ANIMALS
thecinemaholic.com

Is PBS’ Muhammad Ali Documentary on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

When asked about fighting Ali, the former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson said, “Every head must bow, and every tongue must confess… he’s the greatest fighter God has ever created.” The two legendary boxers are from different eras, and they never got to exchange blows in the ring, but Ali never needed to because Mike always knew who would be the winner. Such was the influence of the Louisville Lip on the boxing world that he left his fellow fighters were in awe of his boxing prowess. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, PBS’ ‘Muhammad Ali’ documents the journey of the legendary fighter on and off the ring and explores what made him the greatest boxer of all time.
TV & VIDEOS
NASASpaceFlight.com

Space 1999 Moonbase Technical Operations Manual

(217.41 kB, 3324x1318 - viewed 83 times.) (179.41 kB, 3330x1348 - viewed 82 times.) (160.51 kB, 3345x1296 - viewed 67 times.) (167.07 kB, 3323x1303 - viewed 72 times.) (188.43 kB, 3335x1316 - viewed 58 times.) (170.15 kB, 3321x1278 - viewed 68 times.) (146.2 kB, 3302x1323 - viewed 135 times.) (1205.26...
ASTRONOMY
cheddar.com

Previewing SpaceX's Historic 'Inspiration 4' Mission

SpaceX is sending the first all-civilian crew into orbit tonight in the 'Inspiration 4' flight. Cheddar News was joined by Space Hero Founding Partner and Co-CEO Deborah Sass to preview the flight and discuss the future of commercial space flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

F1 Icon Michael Schumacher's Documentary Is Now Live on Netflix

The film sheds light on the origins and private life of one of motorsport's most renowned drivers. Just weeks after the 30th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's debut in Formula One, the tale of how the seven-time world champion broke into racing—then came to dominate it—has been brought to light in a Netflix documentary that went live Wednesday.
TENNIS
thetvaddict.com

3 Great Netflix Shows Inspired by Games

Video games are a fairly new addition to pop culture, as compared to books, magazines, comics, films, TV programmes, etc. Despite being younger though, games have inspired creative media, as well having been inspired by them. For example, Netflix Originals such as Narcos and Orange is the New Black have their own licensed slot games now. According to this Bonus.ca article about Spin Casino, all their new members get 50 free spins on making a deposit of just $1. Which means that we can try out some of the best pop culture inspired slots available online by just spending a dollar!
VIDEO GAMES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Grendel’ Comic Book-Inspired Series Coming to Netflix

Matt Wagner’s award-winning comic book series Grendel is being adapted into a series at Netflix. The streaming service announced they’ve greenlit the series and tapped Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost) to star as vigilante hero Grendel/Hunter Rose. Per Netflix, Grendel “follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Indian Horror Series ‘Typewriter’ on Netflix

‘Typewriter’ is streaming on Netflix. This series will be coming us in Five part. This Horror series directed by the Sujoy Ghosh. After Releasing it, series praised all over in Social Media. This month Sujoy Ghosh Proved ‘Typewriter’ is the highest buzzing Series on Netflix. On Netflix ‘Typewriter’ is the debut series of the Sujoy Ghosh.
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Heist-Inspired Series Screenings

The new season of La Casa de Papel, or Money Heist, recently dropped on Netflix but before that, 100 unsuspecting fans took part in a No-Spoiler Heist. Fans were invited to an exclusive screening of the new series and they were told they'd be flown to Madrid the morning of the official release. To keep spoilers from getting out, Netflix crafted an experience that turned fans into hostages, and it was revealed that the Professor needed to keep Italy's "worst spoiler makers" from contacting people outside and ruining the show.
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

Netflix To Release Pandemic Documentary, ‘Convergence: Courage In A Crisis’

Netflix announced today that the documentary – Convergence: Courage In A Crisis – is set to be released on the service Tuesday, October 12. The film is directed by The White Helmets director Orlando von Einsiedel alongside a list of 10 interviewees who were credited as co-directors of the film. Producing are; Amy Hobby, Academy Award-winner Dan Cogan (Icarus), Laura McNaught and Academy Award-winner Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets).
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Remembering 9/11: Movies, Series and Documentaries to Watch

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and altered the state of our world forever. The effects and consequences of the Sept. 11 attacks are undoubtedly still being felt today -- even two decades later. And while the event, for many, feels like a moment in time that's nearly impossible to forget, the 20th anniversary carries a unique significance -- one which inspires even more reflection and the desire to memorialize all who were lost in the tragedy.
MOVIES
i95 ROCK

Inside the Premiere Party for the Danbury Trashers Netflix Documentary

In 2004, a minor league hockey team was established in Danbury by Jimmy Galante, called the Danbury Trashers. Galante had one of the biggest sanitation businesses in the country at that time, and had gained notoriety for his alleged ties to organized crime. His first order of business as the owner was to name his 17-year-old son AJ as Team President.
DANBURY, CT
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space’ On Netflix, A Near Real-Time Docuseries About The All-Civilian SpaceX Mission

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space is a five-part docuseries about the all-civilian mission of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Unlike missions by Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson that went briefly into lower space and came back, the Inspiration4 will go orbit the Earth for 3 days, at a higher orbit than the International Space Station currently uses. Also, unlike the other two billionaires’ missions, Musk won’t be on board. Inspiration4 launches from Kennedy Space Center on September 15, and the last three episodes will document the mission in near-real-time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goodhousekeeping.com

The 15 Best Latinx Documentaries on Netflix That Will Transport You to Different Worlds

Movies and television shows are great escapes, no matter what language they’re in or where they're made. After you’ve watched your favorite Spanish-speaking shows and movies on Netflix, and maybe even had time to see a Latinx movie or two, you’ll want to browse through these Latinx documentaries. Whether you grew up watching Latinx stars, like Puerto Rican TV personality Walter Mercado and Mexican norteño band Los Tigres del Norte, or you’ve been wanting to expand your entertainment culture knowledge, there’s a pick on this list for you. Get lost in these documentaries about food, art, music, sports and more from the moment you hit play.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Bob Ross' Estate Reacts to Controversial Netflix Documentary

Bob Ross Inc. is not too happy with Netflix's documentary centered on the famous painter, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed, or its producers Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. Ross's estate released a public statement on the controversial film, which details the seemingly innocent painter's dark legacy that's riddled with lawsuits, calling the film "inaccurate and heavily slanted." "Bob Ross Inc. takes strong issue with the inaccurate and heavily slanted portrayal of our company in the Netflix film, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed," the company said on its website.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Steve McQueen Is on a Mission to Mainstream Black British History with Five New Documentaries

Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology film series “Small Axe” grew out of a desire to shed light on Black resistance movements in Britain, between the 1960s and 1980s. So, too, does a complementary new franchise of individual documentaries, executive produced by McQueen, which chronicle pivotal stories from recent British history largely ignored by media. Viewed collectively, the films make it clear that McQueen almost single-handedly aims to disrupt the preferred timeline with films that detail tumultuous crusades for change that cross borders, and still very much resonate today. “When I was growing up, we did not learn about our own history unfortunately,...
MOVIES

