On September 4, 2021 around 1:17 pm, the City of Flint Sanitary Sewage Collection System overflowed sanitary sewage from a sanitary sewer manhole onto the ground near the intersection of Parkside Drive and Overhill Drive in Flint. About 200-gallons raw sewage overflowed onto the ground from the sanitary sewer manhole. This discharge was due to a sanitary sewer blockage caused by grease and rags buildup. The City of Flint Water Service Center responded in a timely manner and cleared the blockage. The sanitary sewer was cleaned, rags removed, line degreased, and jetted. Around 4:30 pm on September 4, 2021 the sanitary sewage overflow was stopped and an estimated 200-gallons of sanitary sewage overflowed onto the ground. As a precautionary measure required by law, the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Genesee County Health Department have been notified. The discharge has now ended and the line has been cleaned.

FLINT, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO