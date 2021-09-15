CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Kathryn Bonamy

Cover picture for the articleMary Kathryn Bonamy has accepted the position as Sales and Marketing Coordinator along with being named the Exclusive real estate professional for AR Homes in Birmingham. Her responsibilities are focused on the Company’s marketing platform, brand awareness, digital media presence, and overall sales and new customer relationships. Prior to this position she received her business degree from the University of Notre Dame and her Masters degree from Clemson University, where she also played softba.

Richard E. Briansky

Richard is an avid litigator focusing his practice on the representation of construction clients. He has extensive experience representing general contractors, owners, subcontractors, suppliers, developers, sureties, and financial institutions in complex construction, real estate, and general commercial disputes. His representations include delay and productivity claims, construction defect claims, lease and build-out disputes, and shareholder and franchise disputes, among others.
People on the Move

Assistant General Counsel and Contracts Manager at Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc. Emily Paust’s “big law” experience with contract negotiation and administration advisement brings great value to Symbiont and its construction, design-build, and EPC clients across green energy (biogas), manufacturing, and municipal markets. She will also advise on terms and conditions for service agreements, standard teaming agreements, master services agreements, and non-disclosure agreements and contribute to the firm’s business insurance procurement, claims management, and special projects.
Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.
