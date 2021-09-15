Mary Kathryn Bonamy
Mary Kathryn Bonamy has accepted the position as Sales and Marketing Coordinator along with being named the Exclusive real estate professional for AR Homes in Birmingham. Her responsibilities are focused on the Company’s marketing platform, brand awareness, digital media presence, and overall sales and new customer relationships. Prior to this position she received her business degree from the University of Notre Dame and her Masters degree from Clemson University, where she also played softba.www.bizjournals.com
