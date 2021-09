We’ve been anxiously awaiting the opening of EPCOT’s Space 220 restaurant for quite some time now. The opening of the new space-themed restaurant has been delayed several times but, the wait will soon be over. Disney shared that the restaurant is set to open on September 20th, and if you’re ready to go check it out ASAP, we now know when reservations will officially open!

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO