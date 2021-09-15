Club América manager Santiago Solari returns to the Philly area for the Concacaf Champions League, 27 years after starring at Stockton College

Tim Lenahan still vividly remembers the late-summer day in 1994 when he drove to Philadelphia International Airport to pick up Santiago Solari. Lenahan, a South Jersey native, knew this was no ordinary incoming freshman. The then-coach of the men’s soccer team at Richard Stockton College (now Stockton University), Lenahan had spent that summer working with Saudi Arabia’s men’s national team, which used Stockton as a training base for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.