CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Race Back in Time to 1977 at Kalamazoo Speedway [Video]

By Bobby Guy
K102.5
K102.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch this groovy video of what racing was like at Kalamazoo Speedway the year Elvis died, Star Wars premiered and Jimmy Carter was in the White House. It was a year after America's nationwide celebration of the country's Bicentennial on July 4, 1977, but there are plenty of fireworks in this July 4, 1977 video of short-track, door-to-door racing at Kalamazoo Speedway. Racing had already grown into a 27-year tradition at what would become the fastest 5/8 mile oval in the world since it first opened in 1950.

k1025.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
K102.5

This Kalamazoo Guy Does What With Chicken Nuggets?

This young Kalamazoo man has turned his chicken nugget obsession into more than viral videos. I've seen this chicken nugget guy pop up on my feed over the last couple of months and had no idea that he lives in Kalamazoo. 21-year-old Zachary Lind has been getting lots of attention lately for his Nuggy.Buddy tiktok account. He currently has 38.4 thousand followers and over 667 thousand total video likes. In fact, he was just featured on Fox 17 Monday morning.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Cirque Italia Bringing Their Water Circus To Kalamazoo

Cirque Italia is hitting the road and bringing their water circus to Crossroads mall in Portage. Their international cast of circus artists dazzle the audience over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This non-animal circus is based in Indiana but from September 23rd to the 25th, they'll be setting up the big top in Southwest Michigan. The event is something that looks really different, as they promise a unique and fun experience:
PORTAGE, MI
K102.5

Why Bruce Springsteen Wrote a Song Specifically for Michigan

The Boss debuted a song in Kalamazoo at Miller Auditorium on his 1996 tour. He only played it twice at his Michigan concerts and has never recorded this rarity. "Hello, [insert city name here]! Are you ready to rock?" It's the cheapest and yet, most effective way for a rock star to get the crowd riled up at a concert. That's not exactly what Bruce Springsteen was going for when he wrote "Highway Patrolman." The bleak, raw song, from the 1982 album Nebraska, is a first-person account of the story of Joe Roberts. His brother Franky went to Vietnam while Joe got married and stayed home on the farm. Since this is a Springsteen song, it doesn't go so well. Joe loses the farm and becomes a highway patrolman. After Franky nearly kills someone in a bar fight at "a roadhouse out on the Michigan line," Officer Roberts has to do his duty and pursues Franky (in a Buick with Ohio plates) across several Michigan counties until they are nearly at the Canadian border. Blood prevails over the badge as Joe Roberts quits the chase and lets his brother go free. "I pulled over the side of the highway and watched his taillights disappear."
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Round Trip Flights From Kalamazoo To Europe Are STUPID Cheap

Traveling is something that has always been super expensive, especially if you're going to another country, let alone a new continent. Currently flights for round trip travel are going for STUPID prices from Kalamazoo. Historically speaking it's always been cheaper to go to Chicago or Detroit to head out internationally. Although this is still the case, especially for round trip flights to Europe, even the Kalamazoo flights are ridiculously cheap right now.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nazareth, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Ramona Park In Portage Hosting Monster Mash: Hokus Pokus Experience

As soon as it hits September it is Halloween season in my mind and I immediately start making plans for different things I can do to celebrate the season. A family event has just been announced in Portage that has all the best experiences wrapped up into one event, while also staying kid friendly. Ramona Park & Portage Parks & Recreation will host Monster Mash at Ramona Park at 8600 South Sprinkle Road on Saturday, October 30th at 3 p.m.. This event includes trick-or-treating, a ride through a spooky trail and a drive-in style movie in the park beginning at dusk. The movie showing will be the Halloween favorite, Hokus Pokus.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Wolfman Jack
Person
Bob Seger
K102.5

Can’t Wait: Kalamazoo Cider Mills Getting Ready For Big Season

Agriculture is big in this part of West Michigan. Whether it's strawberries, blueberries, grapes in wine country, or all kinds of vegetables, you can get it here, fresh from the farm, and generally, bigger than you ever thought it could grow. And one of the annual events is the start of apple cider season. This year, it'll be starting about September 11th and go into early November.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Here Are All The Promo Games For The 2021-2022 Kalamazoo Wings Season

It's almost fall and you know what that means, the return of the Kalamazoo Wings hockey season. We've waited a long time for the KWings to hit the ice again, after the organization did the smart and safe thing by cancelling their 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic. It wasn't an easy decision to make, considering how much the KWings due for charity during their season, and how much of that is embraced by the community. But luckily, hockey is on for this year, and so is the return of their special promotional games.
NHL
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
941
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy