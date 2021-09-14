CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

By Bobby Guy
K102.5
K102.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harriet Quimby was born in Coldwater and grew up in northern Michigan. She would soar to fame as a pioneering pilot and Hollywood actress before her tragic end. As the National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrined Harriet Quimby, they declared, "She was as bold and tenacious as she was beautiful." Quimby built a larger than life persona as not only the first American woman to be granted a pilot's license, but also the first female to fly across the English Channel.

k1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

20 of Michigan’s Greatest Urban Legends

When it comes to urban legends, myths, monsters, hauntings and paranormal activity, there can't be another state in the union that can beat Michigan. Sure, there are plenty of ghost towns in the western states, lots of paranormal tales that come from the New England states...but for volume, Michigan beats 'em all. Michigan may be smaller than some states – Texas and California for example - but we just seem to bottle more ghostly activity, creatures, and weird legends than any other.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

The 9 Most Eye-Catching Michigan Vinyl Stickers on Etsy

Confession: I love stickers. Vinyl stickers, stickers for the car, all kinds of stickers. I'm sure it's related to some fleeting feeling of joy I experienced as a child or something along those lines but...here we are. Much like books, I find myself buying stacks of stickers with no plans...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

This Kalamazoo Guy Does What With Chicken Nuggets?

This young Kalamazoo man has turned his chicken nugget obsession into more than viral videos. I've seen this chicken nugget guy pop up on my feed over the last couple of months and had no idea that he lives in Kalamazoo. 21-year-old Zachary Lind has been getting lots of attention lately for his Nuggy.Buddy tiktok account. He currently has 38.4 thousand followers and over 667 thousand total video likes. In fact, he was just featured on Fox 17 Monday morning.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Arcadia Township, MI
State
California State
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Manistee, MI
K102.5

Why Bruce Springsteen Wrote a Song Specifically for Michigan

The Boss debuted a song in Kalamazoo at Miller Auditorium on his 1996 tour. He only played it twice at his Michigan concerts and has never recorded this rarity. "Hello, [insert city name here]! Are you ready to rock?" It's the cheapest and yet, most effective way for a rock star to get the crowd riled up at a concert. That's not exactly what Bruce Springsteen was going for when he wrote "Highway Patrolman." The bleak, raw song, from the 1982 album Nebraska, is a first-person account of the story of Joe Roberts. His brother Franky went to Vietnam while Joe got married and stayed home on the farm. Since this is a Springsteen song, it doesn't go so well. Joe loses the farm and becomes a highway patrolman. After Franky nearly kills someone in a bar fight at "a roadhouse out on the Michigan line," Officer Roberts has to do his duty and pursues Franky (in a Buick with Ohio plates) across several Michigan counties until they are nearly at the Canadian border. Blood prevails over the badge as Joe Roberts quits the chase and lets his brother go free. "I pulled over the side of the highway and watched his taillights disappear."
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Wedding Couple Takes the Plunge on the Detroit River

In a unique wedding twist, the bride and groom got married on a historic Detroit mail boat. "Please Mr. Postman" was the debut record for the girl group the Marvelettes in 1961. It was the first song on the Motown record label to go to #1 on the charts. Another historic first in Detroit happened on the mail boat J.W. Wescott as Mike Slusne and Julie Warner said their vows and tied the knot on board. The groom told Fox 2 Detroit, "I said ‘let’s do something unique’ and they put it together for us."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Quimby
K102.5

Kellogg’s Cereal Competitors, 1863-1949

Yes, there is no argument about it...Michigan is the cereal king of the world. Kellogg's, Post...even General Foods got its start in Michigan. But what about other cereals? The Quaker Oats Company produces a good handful, as did Ralston and Nabisco. Other cereal companies that took their cues from Battle Creek were Armour, California Breakfast Food, Cook's, E-C, Egg-O-See, Force Food Company, Franklin Mills, H-O Mills, Our Home, Korn Krisp Company, Malted Cereals Company, Malta-Vita Pure Food, Mapl-Flake Mills, Miller Cereal Mills, Pillsbury's, Purity Mills, and Uncle Sam Breakfast Food Company.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

Lefty’s Cheesesteaks In Kalamazoo & Portage Set Opening Date

It seems like we've been waiting months for the new Lefty's Cheesesteaks locations at 6156 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, and at 4206 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo to finally open. Our hoagie prayers have been seemingly answered as they're prepared to open their doors within weeks. On Monday September 27th the Portage location will finally be open, while the Stadium Drive location in Kalamazoo is shooting for an October 1st opening date.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

KVCC, Six Local Brewers Win Medals At 2021 at Major Beer Festival

Kalamazoo Valley Community College and six Michigan brewers all picked up some hardware at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival. The winners were announced on Friday, September 10th. As a point of local pride, all of the Michigan medal winners are from West or Southwest Michigan. The gold medal winner...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Motion Pictures#Common Sense#Pilot#American#Aero Club Of America#The English Channel
K102.5

Round Trip Flights From Kalamazoo To Europe Are STUPID Cheap

Traveling is something that has always been super expensive, especially if you're going to another country, let alone a new continent. Currently flights for round trip travel are going for STUPID prices from Kalamazoo. Historically speaking it's always been cheaper to go to Chicago or Detroit to head out internationally. Although this is still the case, especially for round trip flights to Europe, even the Kalamazoo flights are ridiculously cheap right now.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

This Michigan Post Office Does Not Actually Deliver the Mail

Wait a minute Mr. Postman. Come rain, snow, sleet, or hail, no postal carrier shall make appointed rounds from this zip code. It has been more than 150 years since the glory days of the Pony Express. The United States Postal Service is not exactly known for speed, but mail carriers are admired for their dedication, reliability, dependability and perseverance. Unless you live on Mackinac Island.
POLITICS
K102.5

This May Surprise You. Amazon in One Michigan’s Biggest Employers

A press release touting Amazon's new buildings and growth in Michigan got me to wondering where they rank as far as number of employees in Michigan. Finding some numbers from right before the pandemic hit, in 2019, General Motors was Michigan's largest employers with over 52,000 Michigan employees, Ford was second with 46,000 and the State of Michigan is third.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
K102.5

Most Expensive Homes Bordering Michigan Lakes

I'm not an expert by any means when it comes to expensive homes that can be found bordering Lake Michigan, or for that matter any inland lake. We all know that Michigan has more than 11,000 inland lakes which is pretty amazing. And I can tell you that lakefront property is a hot commodity.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Here’s Your Kalamazoo Fall Bucket List For 2021

We're getting into one of the most celebrated times of the year. The 3 and a half month period where Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the holidays all come together to wrap up the year. As we get into Fall this year, we're seeing more businesses staying open, things starting to loosen up just a bit, and more things to do around Kalamazoo that are fall related. We wanted to compile a solid check list so that you don't forget anything when it comes to enjoying the Fall weather and season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
941
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy