CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston says she's skipping the Emmys because she's taking 'baby steps' out of the pandemic

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cMN6_0bwkV3VX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026gYM_0bwkV3VX00
Jennifer Aniston says she has cut people out who refuse to get vaccinated.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston said during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" earlier this month that she will not be attending the Emmys on Sunday because she is still taking "baby steps" when it comes to socializing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Aniston starred in 10 seasons of the hit sitcom "Friends" as Rachel Green. The series' reunion show, "Friends: The Reunion," which aired earlier this year, is nominated for four Emmy awards, including outstanding directing for a variety special.

Whilst the reunion show has failed to win three of those awards that were announced at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies last weekend, the final category, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), will be announced on Sunday.

The "Friends" star, who appeared on Kimmel's show Monday, said that appearing on the late-night show was a "big step" for her when asked about the Emmy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Inskh_0bwkV3VX00
Still from "Friends," featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who both now star in Apple TV's "The Morning Show."

NBC

She said that Ben Winston, the producer and director of "Friends: The Reunion," will be attending the event instead.

"This is a big step for me to just be here," Aniston said, adding: "I'm [taking] baby steps."

It makes sense, especially since last month the 52-year-old actress told InStyle that she's been cutting out friends out of her life who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [if they've been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston said.

Metro reported back in July that the Television Academy announced via a statement that live award ceremonies "will have limited audiences of nominees and their guests only" and all attendees "will be required to show proof of vaccination for admittance."

After the announcement that "Friends: The Reunion" was nominated for four Emmys, the "Friends" cast shared praise for the director Winston on social media.

Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story: "Congrats to my @friends family on four Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you. AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and WE LOVE YOU!"

The 2021 Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 107

Hunter "Cocaine Cowboy" Biden
4d ago

And nobody cares if she goes or not. Not many people left that are sad enough to watch a bunch of scardy cat grown up who get overpaid for playing make believe, pat themselves on the back for being the best at make believe. Even the news guys are playing make believe these days......

Reply(4)
55
Melanie
4d ago

Doesn't matter. Their ratings are not salvageable. People have seen the tone deafness of Hollywood. She's the one who has based her friendships on who gets vaxxed. She's shown her true colors.

Reply(5)
36
Jason Johnson
4d ago

wow it amazing to hear what she has done to ppl in her life the true color of human come out ...

Reply
29
Related
Best Life

Jennifer Aniston Was Shocked By David Schwimmer Rumors for This Reason

As if the Friends reunion wasn't exciting enough for fans of the '90s show, viewers also got a big reveal when the special aired in May. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared that they had crushes on each other during the time that they played on-and-off couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller. So, perhaps unsurprisingly, reports began circulating soon after the special aired that the two former co-stars were actually, finally dating in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears As She Films ‘Ellen’ Interview For The Last Time — Watch

It’s the end of an era! Jennifer Aniston cries and wipes away tears as she makes her very emotional return to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for its final season. All good things must come to an end. The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres on September 13. Jennifer Aniston, 52, will be a guest on the September 14 episode, and a new sneak peek reveals her on-air reunion with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, is filled with tears.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston says David Schwimmer is like her ‘brother’ as she denies dating rumours with Friends co-star

Jennifer Aniston has said that she sees David Schwimmer as a “brother”, as she shut down dating rumours between the two.During the long-awaited Friends reunion, the former co-stars dropped the bombshell that they had had “major crushes” on each other while filming the sitcom’s first season in the 1990s.Schwimmer said that the pair never got together as “one of us was always in a relationship”, with Aniston adding: “We channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel.”In August, unverified reports then emerged claiming that the pair had reconnected after the televised special “stirred up...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Reese Witherspoon
International Business Times

Jennifer Aniston Reveals If She’ll Marry Again After Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston hopes to find love again but is not open to the idea of getting married for a third time. While promoting the second season of her Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" on "People (The TV Show!)," Aniston, 52, was asked about the topics of dating and marriage. The "Friends" alum revealed that she's prioritizing being with a "fantastic partner" at this point in her life.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Here's What Jennifer Aniston Looks Like Without Makeup

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment and celebrity world, and that's not just because she's mostly known as her "Friends" character, Rachel Green. As an A-list Hollywood star, Aniston has graced more magazine covers than many people can count or keep up with. She's also someone who doesn't mind spending an entire interview talking about a topic that she loves to talk about: health and beauty. That's probably why she's become such a beauty icon, both on and off screen.
CELEBRITIES
People

Reese Witherspoon Says Jennifer Aniston Is 'One of the Funniest People' She Has Ever Met

Reese Witherspoon can't help but laugh when she's around Jennifer Aniston!. During a chat with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Kay Adams, Witherspoon talked about working with her longtime friend on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. While the leading ladies' characters are often getting into tense arguments, Witherspoon explained that the energy on set is much lighter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Axelle#Cbs#Nbc#Metro#The Television Academy#Friends#Mrbenwinston
centralrecorder.com

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Jealous Of Ellen And Jennifer Aniston Threatening To Leave?

Ellen DeGeneres Portia de Rossi The couple began dating in 2004. They were married in 2008 Since then, gossip has swirled about jealousy or divorce. There were rumors for a time about jealousy and divorce. Jennifer Aniston is getting in between them. Is de Rossi really worried about her wife’s relationship with the Friends Are you a star? Here’s what we found in our investigation.
CELEBRITIES
Allrecipes.com

Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Ate This Salad Every Day on the Set of 'Friends'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It might not come as a surprise that American icon Jenifer Anison loves a good salad, but it is a bit shocking to find out she ate the same salad, day after day, for 10 years as the show ran.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reason for Not Attending Emmys Despite 'Friends' Nominations

Anyone hoping for a live Friends reunion during Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards will be disappointed since Jennifer Aniston will not be there. Aniston and the rest of the main Friends cast are nominees this year as executive producers on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, but she does not plan to pick up the award if it wins. Friends: The Reunion also earned three Creative Arts Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What Jimmy Kimmel Got Her ‘Addicted’ to That’s Ruining Her Life (Video)

Jennifer Aniston was initially worried she and buddy Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t have much to talk about when she stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, but the ABC late-night host was ready with a story from just a few weeks ago about how and his wife Molly McNearney have gotten “The Morning Show” star so “addicted” to a new piece of tech that when she lost it at his house she started losing it.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston designed $21million mansion – and it's not what it seems

Jennifer Aniston has a flair for interior design that she has demonstrated inside her stunning Bel-Air mansion, which she purchased in 2011 for $21million. Although the Friends actress' impressive home has a modern wood and glass exterior, she enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform the interior into a warm and comfortable space.
HOME & GARDEN
610 Sports Radio

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston gets emotional, admits that she hasn’t been out in ‘like maybe two years’

After 19 seasons, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is coming to a close, and one of the host’s famous friends has gotten emotional over the show ending. Jennifer Aniston filmed an upcoming episode of the talk show and teared up as she walked out onto the stage. After greeting DeGeneres, who met her with a hug and a tissue, Aniston seemed surprised at her own reaction.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Jennifer Aniston Posts Rare Public Message to Ex Justin Theroux

No bad blood here. Jennifer Aniston just proved that exes can remain friendly and offer love and support. This week, the 52-year-old actress shared a sweet message of support for her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, and his recent charity work. Aniston posted a snap of Theroux and his pup Kuma alongside a note on her Instagram Story. Unfortunately, the post is no longer available but you can see it here.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Reese Witherspoon says no to Friends. Once again.

There are those who say no. He also sang it Vasco Rossi. In this case, the big refusal is Reese Witherspoon. Who “dared” to say that he could never, ever take part in the long-awaited reunion of Friends. Indeed his are not even two. Friends: Why won’t Reese Witherspoon be...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy