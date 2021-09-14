College football poll patrols need to get things under control | Commentary

I have to wonder why it is that college football fans sit on the edge of their seats all summer waiting for the preseason writers’ and coaches’ polls to be released.

Once the polls hit, the Twitter world and talk radio shows are lit up with questions such as, “How could this team be ranked ahead of my team?”

The frenzy and hatred evens spins at the high-school level, where it might even be worse than college polls.

J.C. Carnahan releases the Sentinel’s Super 16 rankings each week and finds himself in the line of fire every time. He hates it but he still does it.

He means no disrespect and it’s just his opinion. It’s not easy. But every Friday night when a team proves his rankings wrong the coaches and players want to get in his face. They even come at me and I have very little input.

So why are we so caught up in what the pollsters think in these early season rankings? It means nothing, and it makes it seem like there is no need to play the games.

Can’t we just enjoy the damned games?

The speculation and expectations go from how a team ranks in the preseason to how a team will finish in the College Football Playoff rankings, the latter of which comes out Nov. 2.

No one seems to care about what happens in-between. We can get as riled up as we want about the polls, but winning football games remains the focus. Right?

By Nov. 2, we should have a pretty good idea of who’s who in College Football World 2021.

But until then, we moan and complain about how our team should be ranked ahead of this team or that team and on and on.

For all of those who get so worked up about the weekly college football rankings, please step away from the polls.

We are a frenzied society when it comes to our sports, or even the simple opinions of others. We get all bent out of shape if someone doesn’t agree with us. We resort to name-calling and threats of bodily harm, especially within the anonymous world of Twitter.

Unfortunately, we can’t even blame Trump. Or Biden.

The rankling effect of the rankings has been going on since the polls came out decades ago and we humans have taken the bait. It’s gotten worse with the magnetization of people’s fingers to their smart phones, err dumb phones in this context, and their social media accounts.

Consider this: What purpose does a college football poll actually play in our lives? The answer is zero.

That, however, doesn’t stop the thousands of fans from hurling barbs at the voters, hurling barbs at other teams they deem less worthy or just hurling barbs in general.

UCF fans seemed to have gotten used to what the polls deliver each week. Knights Nation used to be up in arms every time a poll was released. Fans would claim conspiracy against the Group of Five conferences, or that they were better than most other teams ahead of them. In fact, they’d claim about anything, even a national championship (Sorry, couldn’t help it).

Gators fans were even riled up for a while last season, until they realized, “Oh yeah, we have to win the games.” LSU and Alabama took care of that. Then UF laid the huge Gator egg at the Sugar Bowl. Embarrassing.

But Knights fans have learned. The polls mean nothing and if you do not prove yourself on the football field, they will eventually reflect that. Even then, however, there are those who take issue with the voters.

The final four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are always going to have a team or two looking in from the outside. People say expanding to eight teams, or 12 or 16 will remedy all of that. Wrong.

No matter how many teams are in, there will still be those teams whose fans believe they undoubtedly should have been included.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn put the best perspective on the rankings recently, after his team was snubbed by both polls after opening with a victory over Boise State.

“This time of year, polls don’t mean anything,” said Malzahn, whose team is sitting just on the outside at No. 26 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. “Once you get to Week 5, 6, or 7, you start figuring out the teams that are really rising up. That’s really what I’m focusing on.”

And even then he probably isn’t going to be too concerned. He’ll be more worried about game-planning for East Carolina, Cincinnati and Memphis during those weeks.

Then he might have something to say, or not. By then all the talking likely will have already been done on the football field, right where it’s supposed to be done.

So take the polls for what they are worth. They’re meant to drum up chatter among fans. They are meant to cause consternation. In the end, however, it’s all about the actual games.

And it’s not just college football polls that riles the masses.

Take the Trump-Biden polls last year. If a particular candidate was not leading in the polls, there were conspiracy theories, fights among parties and even the game on the field — the election — did not settle things in some people’s minds

At least in the end, we know who the college football national champion is. And I’m pretty sure we will not storm Capitol Hill.

Chris Hays covers the Orlando Magic and college and high school football for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .