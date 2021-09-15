Bizspotlight

BOSTON – September 14, 2021 – EYP was selected to master plan and design infrastructure for a five-acre medical campus at Rock Row, a transformative new mixed-use development in Westbrook, ME. New England Cancer Specialists (NECS) will be the anchor tenant and the physician-owned practice’s flagship location, providing expanded research and specialized services to the New England region. Rock Row, the state’s first development of its kind, is centered around a 400-foot wide, 300-foot deep rock quarry, incorporating the natural landscape. The first phase of the medical campus includes site planning and design of a new 155,000-sf medical office building. NECS will be occupying 35,000 SF on the ground level and 6,000 SF on level two. EYP’s design offers flexibility to suit a range of tenant programmatic needs including Imaging, Nutritional Health, Ambulatory Surgery, Imaging, and Infusion. A 380-car parking garage will also be located on the site with connections to residential and community amenities, along with biking and running trails. Commented EYP Project Executive Jacob Higginbottom, AIA, LEED AP, “Patient-focused care is a primary design goal, and we envision the medical office building as a true place of healing. The resulting space will integrate natural materials, while providing calming wellness and treatment spaces with peaceful “porch views”, healing gardens, and walking paths. We are thrilled to partner with Waterstone and NECS on this much needed amenity for the Portland/Westbrook healthcare community.” NECS has a 30-year relationship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is one of six New England members of the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. NECS expects to serve patients from throughout the Northeast, not only conducting research and providing care, but also offering complementary care and support services. Dr. Chiara Battelli, NECS president, said that “this new location will combine state-of-the-art care, clinical research, and a holistic approach to cancer care.” She continued, “We are committed to offering leading-edge cancer treatments and providing our researchers global opportunities to partner with doctors and scientists striving to improve the understanding and treatment of cancer today, and in the future.” About EYP: EYP is a people-first, integrated design firm specializing in higher education, healthcare, government, and science & technology. Our integrated teams offer planning and design, high-performance engineering, environmental graphics, preservation and modernization, interiors and workplace, and rapid response projects to tackle your pressing challenges. And together, we begin every project by asking, “What’s Possible?” EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across the United States and projects in more than 100 countries. And across our community of designers, we have diverse perspectives and life experiences yet are united by our curiosity — about you, where you’re going, and what you imagine. About New England Cancer Specialists (NECS)NECS is an independent medical oncology group including nearly half of Maine’s board-certified medical oncologists. NECS physicians, nationally recognized for their expertise and experience, participate in more clinical trials than any other practice in Maine. With partnerships across the state and around the region, NECS aims to further increase the availability of and access to novel cancer therapeutics and programmatic advancements. For more than 30 years, NECS has maintained a relationship with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is a Member of the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative, one of only six Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative members in New England.