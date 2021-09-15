Special Meeting (City Council)

The Carroll City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday morning, Sept. 9. This will take place following the Wednesday night reception that allows the general public to meet and provide input on four candidates vying for the Parks and Recreation Director position. Thursday morning’s meeting will convene at 8:50 a.m. and includes only one agenda item, a closed session. This falls under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i), “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge are being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” Again, Carroll residents are encouraged to meet the four candidates: Hunter Campbell of Carroll; Mark Fitzgerald of Thornton, Colo., formerly of Jefferson and Panora; Ian Knutsen of Huxley; and Chad Tiemeyer of Shenandoah. Wednesday’s reception is being held at the Carrollton Inn Event Centre from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. More details can be found by following the link included below.

CARROLL, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO