Special Meeting (City Council)

 5 days ago

HOW TO VIEW THE MEETING: (NOTE – “Special” meetings are not available on the local Channel 10 or by live feed on our website.) Members of the public are encouraged to view and listen to this virtual Special City Council meeting by requesting zoom details by sending an email to cityclerk@spcity.org by 2:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. (If you wish to speak during the meeting, please follow the instructions below “How to Participate during the Meeting”).

www.spcity.org

seillinoisnews.com

City Council Meeting on October 4

City of Mount Carmel recently issued the following announcement. Open and honest government is the cornerstone of American democracy, and it can only be achieved through the free exchange of information between the government and its citizens. Open Meetings Act is designed to ensure that public business is conducted in...
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/20)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page: https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Limit comments to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB / Community Coordinator...
GREAT BEND, KS
wheaton.il.us

City Council to Confirm New City Clerk at Sept. 20 Council Meeting

The Wheaton City Council will confirm Andrea Rosedale for the position of City Clerk at the Sept. 20 City Council Meeting to fill the position of retiring City Clerk Sharon Barrett-Hagen. The City Clerk serves as the executive assistant to the City Manager’s office and performs duties such as maintaining...
WHEATON, IL
San Saba News & Star

San Saba City Council holds Regular Meeting, August 10th, and Special Called Meeting, August 24th

Alderman Oleta Behrens was absent. Others present were: Sabrina Maultsby – City Secretary; Charlene Lindsay – City Treasurer; Scott Glaze – Public Works Supervisor; Michael Wadsworth – Code Enforcement Officer; Juan Montoya – Sanitation Department Supervisor; Eugene Bessent – Parks Department Supervisor; Chris Stewart – Parks Department Employee; Gail Bruner – Planning & Zoning Co-Chairman; Kathleen Hawkins – KSSB Chairman; Debbie Shahan – KSSB Member; Gale Ivy – KSSB Member; Rhonda Killion – KSSB Member; Sandra Vaughn – KSSB Member; Marcie Butler – KSSB Member; and Sarah Saldivar – KSSB Secretary Treasurer.
SAN SABA, TX
WVNews

Empty agenda for Thursday's Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — There are no items of new or unfinished business on the agenda for Thursday’s Clarksburg City Council meeting. Council members met Sept. 9 for a conference work session, where they discussed how the city should use its share of federal funds from the American Rescue Act, according to Mayor James Marino.
CLARKSBURG, WV
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Council to Hold Special Use Tax Workshop

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special workshop meeting regarding use tax on Monday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. During the meeting the Council will discuss use tax, sources of use tax, purposes of use tax, and other information related to municipal use taxes. City Manager Mike Bailey and City Clerk Jason Muninger will present the item.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pipestonestar.com

Jasper City Council Meeting Postponed

The regular meeting of the Jasper City Council set for Tuesday, Sept 14 has been rescheduled due to illness. Budget meeting first at 6:30 p.m. Reg meeting at 7:00 p.m.
JASPER, MN
fairburn.com

Public Notice - City Council Meeting

The meeting will be virtual and can be viewed via live streaming on the City’s Facebook page:. The Public Comment / Hearing Form and instructions are available Monday, September 13, 2021, at 5 pm on the City’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2uds5upx or. Click on the Virtual Public Hearing Form button to...
WVNews

Investment contract approved, trick or treat date set at Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council meeting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to contract with WesBanco Bank’s Investment Advisory Services. Although Bridgeport previously had a contract with another banking institution for investment advice, City Manager Randy Wetmore said municipal leaders requested proposals from several institutions. Councilman Jeff Smell,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Maryville City Council Notes (9/13)

–Approved an Ordinance to Execute a Contract with Allied Systems, INC for Pump Replacement and other modifications to the Southwest Lift Station. The amount not to exceed $49,500 ($49,561.58). –Approved an Ordinance to Accept a Bid Presented by Masek Golf Car Company to Execute a Conditional Sale Agreement with Yamaha...
MARYVILLE, MO
kwhi.com

BURTON CITY COUNCIL MEETING RESCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 21

Update @ 6:02 a.m. Monday: The Burton City Council has rescheduled its meeting slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The meeting has been moved to next Tuesday, September 21st. Original Story @ 10:38 a.m. Saturday: Action on the 2022 property tax rate is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Burton City Council.
BURTON, TX
KTLO

Yellville City Council meets Monday night

The Yellville City Council will meet Monday night at 6 at City Hall. Items on the agenda include the 2019-2020 water audit report and a third reading of ordinance 2021-03, which pertains to food trucks inside the city.
YELLVILLE, AR
The Georgia Sun

Want to meet the candidates for Roswell mayor and city council?

ROSWELL — Several Roswell civic organizations are coming together to give Roswell residents a chance to meet the candidates for mayor and city council. The Roswell Woman’s Club, Roswell NEXT, and the League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton have organized an event on Thursday, October 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Roswell Baptist Church Gymnasium at 710 Mimosa Blvd.
ROSWELL, GA
kdll.org

Kenai Conversation: Meet the candidates for Kenai City Council (part 2)

For our second set of election 2021 interviews, we spoke with James Baisden, Deborah Sounart and Alex Douthit, three of the five candidates for Kenai City Council. There are two seats open on the council this election. We spoke with the other two candidates, Jim Duffield and Victoria Askin, last...
KENAI, AK
mayfield-messenger.com

City council talks ARPA funds, opioid litigation at special called meeting

Mayfield City Council convened for a special called meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a few topics, one of which will come up in Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting. Michael Grabhorn, an attorney with Grabhorn Law Office PLLC, attended the meeting virtually to inform the city of its legal options for participating in the nationwide opioid lawsuit. He stated that every city and fiscal court will have to make a decision within the next several months whether to join in the litigation with direct representation or not.
MAYFIELD, KY
thebrockvoice.com

Special council meeting scheduled for Official Plan review

TAKE NOTICE that the Township of Brock will hold a Special Meeting of Council via an online meeting platform for the purpose of discussing the revisions that may be required as part of the Township’s Official Plan Review, pursuant to the requirements of 26(3) of the Planning Act, RSO 1990, as amended.
POLITICS
wxhc.com

Busy meeting tonight (9/7) of Cortland City Council

Cortland Common Council meets tonight (September 7) at 7 pm. Regarding EO203 and increasing the number of members on Police commission from 3 to 5. Proposed local law making Valley View Drive an all way stop at the entrance to Cortland Jr. Sr. High school. Discussion also returns on the...
CORTLAND, NY
whtc.com

Zeeland City Council Meets Tonight

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Pushed back a day due to the Labor Day holiday, the Zeeland City Council holds its biweekly business meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 7, 2021). While the matters before the panel during its 5:45 PM pre-meeting work-study session and the subsequent 7 PM meeting are somewhat routine – approving a contract for downtown Christmas lighting, setting the city’s Halloween Trick-or-Treating Day of October 29th to 3 to 5 PM, awarding the contract for a sprinkler at the Lincoln Cemetery, and considering a parking spot lease agreement with Streats Taco Kitchen located across City Hall on Elm Street – monthly meetings later this week may have more bearing on the short-term future of Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Council To Hold Special Meeting Thursday, Following Public Reception For Parks And Rec Director Candidates

The Carroll City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday morning, Sept. 9. This will take place following the Wednesday night reception that allows the general public to meet and provide input on four candidates vying for the Parks and Recreation Director position. Thursday morning’s meeting will convene at 8:50 a.m. and includes only one agenda item, a closed session. This falls under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i), “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge are being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” Again, Carroll residents are encouraged to meet the four candidates: Hunter Campbell of Carroll; Mark Fitzgerald of Thornton, Colo., formerly of Jefferson and Panora; Ian Knutsen of Huxley; and Chad Tiemeyer of Shenandoah. Wednesday’s reception is being held at the Carrollton Inn Event Centre from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. More details can be found by following the link included below.
CARROLL, IA

