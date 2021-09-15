Upcoming Digital Briefing on Climate Change in Africa
MEDIA ADVISORY | September 20 digital press briefing with Dr. Jonathan Pershing, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Climate , John Kerry. Please join us on Monday, Sep 20, 2021, for a digital press briefing with Dr. Jonathan Pershing, Deputy Special Envoy for Climate at the U.S. Department of State. Dr. Pershing will discuss his current Africa trip, the Biden Administration’s Climate Policy, and how the U.S. is working with African countries to address climate change.www.state.gov
Comments / 0