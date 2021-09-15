CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Upcoming Digital Briefing on Climate Change in Africa

U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDIA ADVISORY | September 20 digital press briefing with Dr. Jonathan Pershing, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Climate , John Kerry. Please join us on Monday, Sep 20, 2021, for a digital press briefing with Dr. Jonathan Pershing, Deputy Special Envoy for Climate at the U.S. Department of State. Dr. Pershing will discuss his current Africa trip, the Biden Administration’s Climate Policy, and how the U.S. is working with African countries to address climate change.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway'

The world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.A new U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30 found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.Scientists say the world must start to sharply curb emissions soon and add no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed if it is to meet the most ambitious goal of the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
MSNBC

Biden: Climate change is an 'existential threat'

Pres. Biden toured Ida damage in New Jersey and New York today, and suggested he will visit California to see wildfire damage. There are now more than 40 million confirmed Covid cases in U.S. And Secy. of State Antony Blinken says the Taliban has assured him that those with valid visas will be able to depart Afghanistan. Sept. 8, 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The instabilities of climate change have arrived

The Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan merge at one central point in a sort of swirl, with Uzbekistan at one point sitting north of Kyrgyzstan, which sits north of Uzbekistan, which sits north of Tajikistan, which sits north of Kyrgyzstan, which sits north of Tajikistan, like a geographic parfait. It is a place where border disputes are understandable to the point of unavoidable, and where, four months ago, one erupted.
ENVIRONMENT
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

The true cost of climate change inaction

Contributed by Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline Renewable Capital. You’ve likely seen the news: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released a report emphasizing humans’ extensive impact on global climate. The report outlined the devastating consequences of our actions and warned that we must make a rapid and unprecedented societal change to combat the perils of a world warmed by 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. We have long dragged our feet on making these transitions, particularly as it pertains to limiting fossil fuels used to produce electricity and for transportation. But what if we are undergoing it even more than we think, and the costs of inaction are more severe than we realize? What if the IPCC’s dire warning is based on information that underestimates the need for lightning-fast decarbonization?
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change In Africa#Un#Digital Briefing#African#Africamediahub#U S Department#The Obama Administration#The White House#Energy#The Hewlett Foundation#World Resources Institute#Science
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Population, climate change

Oil companies don’t create climate change; people do. Wake up, Boulder County hypocrites. “In Colorado, Boulder County has sued Exxon Mobil and another oil company over a devastating 2010 fire, saying that they should ‘use their vast profits to pay their fair share of what it will cost a community to deal with the problem the companies created.’ ” This from a New York Times column.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
U.S. Department of State

Digital Briefing on Medical Readiness (MEDREX) Program and CDE

Listen or download the audio file here . Moderator: Good afternoon to everyone from the U.S. Department of State’s Africa Regional Media Hub. I would like to welcome our participants dialing in from across the continent and thank all of you for joining this discussion. Today, we are very pleased to be joined by Lt. Col. Michael Smith, Chief of the Medical Readiness Exercises of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and Col. Mohamed Tazi Chibi, Chief, Moroccan Military Health Service Inspectorate. They will discuss the Medical Readiness (MEDREX) Program and Concept Development Event occurring September 13th through the 17th – this week.
HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Trip to India

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to New Delhi, India, from September 12–14, 2021, to launch the U.S.-India Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue and to engage with international counterparts on bilateral and multilateral efforts to raise climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom. U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk joined Special Presidential Envoy Kerry in several meetings.
ENVIRONMENT
Ars Technica

Globally, climate change drives a willingness to change lifestyles

This year has seen a huge number of climate-related disasters, from hurricanes to droughts and from fires to floods. In the middle of the chaos, the IPCC dropped the first installment of its latest climate report, mapping out how our current choices will shape the planet's future. All of this would seem to make now a great time to check in on public views of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
theenergymix.com

Under-Reporting Adds to Climate Impacts in Africa

Media myopia and scientific uncertainty created by “noise” in the climate system are contributing to a “chronic” and dangerous under-reporting of extreme weather events in Africa. “While science shows that heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense across Africa, such events still go unreported in some parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Department of State

Briefing With Senior U.S. Government Officials On Operation Allies Welcome Relocation Assistance Efforts for Non-SIV Holders

MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for the on-background conference call to discuss the Operation Allies Welcome relocation assistance efforts for Afghans. For your information, our briefers this afternoon include [Senior U.S. Government Official One], [Senior U.S. Government Official Two], and [Senior U.S. Government Official Three].
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Advancing Climate Action in the Americas

The urgent need for bold action to confront the mounting climate crisis brought together heads of state and ministers from more than 20 countries, as well as private sector, civil society, and indigenous representatives, for the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas on September 8, 2021. The Government of Argentina, joined by the Governments of Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama, and with support from the United States, hosted the one-day virtual event.
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Department of State

Issuance of New Executive Order Establishing Sanctions Related to the Crisis in Ethiopia

In the midst of ongoing violence, abuses against civilians, and growing humanitarian plight in Ethiopia, President Biden today signed an Executive Order (E.O.) establishing a new sanctions regime in response to the crisis. With it, the United States will be able to impose financial sanctions on individuals and entities in connection with the conflict, including those responsible for threatening peace and stability, obstructing humanitarian access or progress toward a ceasefire, or committing serious human rights abuses. Designated individuals are also subject to visa restrictions. This conflict has sparked one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with more than five million people requiring assistance, of which over 900,000 are living in famine conditions. This new tool underscores our resolve to use every appropriate tool at our disposal to bring relief to the long-suffering people of the region.
U.S. POLITICS
Roanoke Times

Climate, COVID top upcoming UN agenda

UNITED NATIONS — Last year, no leaders came at all. This year will be quite different — sort of. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations’ annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 — and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Climate change threat from plastic

There’s been a lot of media attention paid to the fact that plastic waste is rapidly turning our oceans into landfills. Ocean plastic has also been the focus of legislation and other actions to address the problem. Although plastic pollution does pose a major and growing danger to marine wildlife,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SDTimes.com

The IT industry’s impact on climate change

Climate change is an issue that affects all of us, and as time passes on, it becomes more difficult to ignore the problem. Every industry plays some part in contributing to climate change and the technology industry is no exception. On this week’s episode of the SD Times podcast “What...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy