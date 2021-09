We spend our day-to-day lives trying to keep up the charade of being acceptable human beings. We have come to tolerate the estranged family of words that are housed under the collective term of mental illness. Anxiety, addiction, depression and her distant cousin suicide make their way into our daily conversations. Sometimes, they are introduced in reverential tones, or worse, they are sensationalized. At times, it seems like the media have come to use mental illness in the same way we use designer brands. Depression is the new black. It has become chic to “mind your mental health.” All of the buzz words that surround the wellbeing industry are vague, verging on vapid. But I’ve discovered an antidote to the commercialization of mental health. I do what I always do when reality annoys me. I read.

