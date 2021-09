The Toronto Blue Jays have won eight in a row and counting; the New York Yankees are now looking over their shoulder in fear of dropping their Wild Card ticket. The birds have strung together a much-needed winning streak that has shrunk the barrier gap in the American League Wild Card chase. After taking all four games to complete a sweep in the Bronx, the Blue Jays have plated 53 runs while letting up a total of 26 runs over a 7-win rally coming into last night’s game. They sit half a game behind the 2nd wild card spot, and the Yankees can feel the hot Blue Jay breath hitting the back of their necks, with nothing but pressure and push.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO