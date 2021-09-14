CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers Injury Update: AJ Pollock Nearing Start Of Rehab Assignment

By Dodger Blue
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers received some disappointing news over the weekend in that Danny Duffy likely won’t be able to pitch again this year after failing to get through his recent throwing session. One player still expected to return before the end of the regular season, however, is AJ Pollock....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Duffy
chatsports.com

AJ Ellis: ‘No Chance’ Clayton Kershaw Leaves Dodgers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several key players who are due to reach free agency after the 2021 regular season concludes. The group is headlined by Clayton Kershaw Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor. Kershaw is finishing out the final season of the three-year, $93 million contract extension he...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw making rehab start soon is fantastic news

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) The Los Angeles Dodgers have not only managed to once again compete for a division title and the top spot in the National League, but they’ve managed to do so without the services of Clayton Kershaw for a good chunk of the season. Inflammation in his left arm has shut him down.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#The Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy Takes Important Step With Bullpen Session

While much of the focus at the trade deadline this season understandably was on the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, they additionally looked to improve their roster by acquiring Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals. Duffy was on the 10-day injured list at the time...
MLB
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Lose Series, Pollock Hurt, Buehler Clunker — But At Least We’re Dodger Fans

The Dodgers lost the weekend series to the Giants, 2-1, and they lost the season series, 10-9. Now they head to St. Louis down by a game in the division. Walker Buehler had a clunker on Sunday, and the Dodgers demonstrated again that baseball is a game of inches. Jeff is here to talk about all this, plus AJ Pollock’s injury and some more crappy umpiring. And then he talks about fandom in general, and how nice it is to root for a team by chanting FOR our team instead of AGAINST the other team. Always remember, Dodger fans: things could be worse! We could be insecure fans of one of those other teams!
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw uncork signature curve in rehab start

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The fine people of Oklahoma City were treated to their most...
MLB
oklahoman.com

'I got to keep building': Clayton Kershaw says elbow feels fine after rehab start with OKC Dodgers

When Cliff and Sue Clement moved to Norman from California in February, they never imagined they would be watching Clayton Kershaw pitch in Oklahoma City. "I am beside myself," said Sue, who came to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark early Tuesday to get tickets near the front row to see Kershaw toss three innings on a rehab assignment for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
milb.com

Kershaw Makes Rehab Start; Dodgers Post Seven-Run Inning in 8-7 Win

OKC Dodgers — 8 Albuquerque Isotopes — 7 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched 3.0 innings as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment and the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs in the fourth inning of an 8-7 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw started on the mound for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. The Isotopes (46-61) grabbed the first lead of the night with a two-run homer from Brian Serven in the second inning. The Dodgers (54-53) took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs with two outs, including a two-run single by Gavin Lux, a RBI ground-rule double by Sheldon Neuse and capped with a grand slam by Matt Davidson. The Isotopes scored two runs in the sixth inning before OKC answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Neuse. The Isotopes scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut OKC’s lead to 8-7, but OKC relievers Andrew Schwaab, James Pazos and Kevin Quackenbush combined to hold Albuquerque scoreless and hitless over the final 2.2 innings of the series finale.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: With AJ Pollock Out, the Time is Now for Cody Bellinger

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger now has an opportunity to reshape the narrative of his bad, awful, rotten 2021 season at the plate. Bellinger will be an everyday player again for the Dodgers since outfielder AJ Pollock is now sidelined for 2-3 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday’s game against the Giants.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Injury News: Roberts Optimistic AJ Pollock Returns ‘Much Sooner’ Than Anticipated

The Dodgers offense took a hit when AJ Pollock suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month against the Giants. Given the timing of the injury and where the team was at on the schedule, it looked like something that could possibly sideline him for the rest of the season. However, there was some great news on the Pollo front from Doc on Saturday.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Padres’ Snell exits start vs Dodgers with left groin injury

San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell left a game Sunday with a left adductor strain in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell retired his first two batters on popups to left field. The left-hander limped slightly as he walked off with the groin injury.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy Unlikely To Return After Setback

When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals on the eve of the trade deadline, he was on the 10-day injured list with a second left flexor strain suffered this season. There initially was some hope Duffy could return in August, but the Dodgers made...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Would Dodgers Really Non-Tender Cody Bellinger? Insider Discusses Possibility & LA’s Plans For Belli

For most teams, Cody Bellinger would certainly be a non-tender candidate after struggling for most of the 2021 season, but would the Dodgers seriously consider non-tendering him in the offseason? We discuss LA’s plans for Cody Bellinger and if there’s still time for him to find his swing and have an impact this season. Plus, MLB insider Jon Morosi discusses the possibility of the Dodgers non-tendering the former MVP.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy