CNN ramps up Middle East business coverage with further expansion of global CNN Marketplace franchise

By CNN Anchors & Reporters
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

New-look CNN Marketplace Middle East launches on 18 September to explore the new era of doing business and driving innovation across the region. As the world rebounds from the pandemic, CNN is launching new-look CNN Marketplace Middle East programming across TV and digital platforms to tell the business stories defining and shaping the region, and examine how industries and corporations are adapting at a pivotal time of political, economic and social change.

