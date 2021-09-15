CNN ramps up Middle East business coverage with further expansion of global CNN Marketplace franchise

New York, NY (CNN) — Samuel Adams is launching a new, limited edition beer, and it packs such a potent punch it's illegal in 15 states. The brewer releases a new version of its Utopias brand every two years, and the twelfth edition will be on shelves starting Oct. 11. But don't bother looking for it in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia. Utopias are illegal in those states because they contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical US brews.

DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO