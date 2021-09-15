CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samer Mekhail

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Cairo University, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance, Giza, Egypt. Samer Mekhail has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Mekhail helps clients in both the private and public sectors with advisory, auditing and accounting services. His client portfolio includes companies in manufacturing, renewable energy and recycling, construction, real estate and retail. He has extensive skill in the global arena.

Chris Garcia

GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to identify, track and address health risks, has appointed Chris Garcia as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Garcia’s career in healthcare has spanned over thirty years as a founder, operator or private equity investor in over a dozen healthcare companies. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell’s commercial strategy.
Alabama records 3.1% jobless rate in August

Available jobs in Alabama continue to rise as unemployment steadily declines. The state reported a 3.1% jobless rate in August – down from 3.2% in July and 7.1% a year ago. The number of people unemployed dropped from 156,709 in August 2020 and 71,678 in July to 69,005 in August.
With Delta on rise, Massachusetts shows little job growth in August

Massachusetts added only 2,600 jobs in August, according to a preliminary government estimate published Friday, one of the lowest totals since the state economy began its recovery from the pandemic more than a year ago. The figure represents a major change from July, when the Bay State added 41,600 jobs,...
Hawaii's Fastest Growing Companies 2021: Nos. 13-21

What contributed to your growth in the past two years?. It’s been a long journey. We were established in 1993. We have paid our dues, capitalized on opportunities and tried to operate with honesty and integrity. We caught a big break in 2018 when we were selected as a general contractor to help build the new Kona Village Resort. And around the same time, we got a project that was a custom home renovation on the most expensive custom home in Hawaii. Additionally, we were able to add several key, experienced employees to our team.
LendingTree launches sweepstakes to encourage Covid vaccinations among employees

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) has launched a companywide sweepstakes to encourage employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Charlotte-based LendingTree recently launched Stacks for Vax, a sweepstakes for employees who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. The firm set aside $100,000 from its operating budget to dole out 58 cash prizes — 50 employees will win $1,000 each, seven employees will win $5,000 each and one employee will win $15,000.
Accenture partners with Apparo to drive economic mobility in Charlotte

A Better World participated in Apparo and Accenture’s Mission Possible Program in hopes of becoming more effective in their ability to reach West Charlotte children in need of academic and emotional support. That hope has become a reality. When A Better’s World (ABW) applied for the Mission Possible Award, they...
Recruiting technology company Humanly.io raises $4.2 million in seed funding round

A technology company that uses artificial intelligence in recruiting job candidates has raised $4.2 million, including funding from two local venture capital firms. Humanly.io is headquartered in Seattle and Sacramento, and it raised the recent seed fund from investors including Moneta Ventures of Folsom and Growth Factory Capital in Rocklin.
Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
First look: Tenaris reopens its local steel mill facilities (photos)

Tenaris S.A. celebrated the reopening of its local steel mill facilities in Koppel and Ambridge during a launch event at its Koppel melt shop, the company's first steel mill in the U.S. The reopening comes after the Koppel mill underwent $15 million in upgrades over the past year. At the...
This Is The Oldest House For Sale In America

Most of America’s oldest homes are located in the area of The Thirteen Colonies, particularly in the northeast area of Massachusetts, Maine, New York, and Connecticut. These states had most of the population in the late 1700s in what would become the United States.  Thousand of the homes built after the American Revolutionary War are […]
Richard E. Briansky

Richard is an avid litigator focusing his practice on the representation of construction clients. He has extensive experience representing general contractors, owners, subcontractors, suppliers, developers, sureties, and financial institutions in complex construction, real estate, and general commercial disputes. His representations include delay and productivity claims, construction defect claims, lease and build-out disputes, and shareholder and franchise disputes, among others.
This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
Databank: Revenue, net income on the rise at Perficient

As the pandemic continues, many organizations have sought the expertise of St. Louis-based Perficient to expedite their digital transformations. Family Business Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Join us as we recognize family-owned companies that have successfully transitioned to the next generation (or several generations) and have made an impact on...
New York City tech salaries jumped double digits last year

New York City has the second-highest average technology salaries among the nation’s largest tech hubs, behind only Silicon Valley. Annual tech salaries averaged $114,274 in New York City in 2020, according to data from Dice, which offers an online recruiting service. The city also experienced the third-fastest salary growth among...
