Samer Mekhail
EDUCATION: Cairo University, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance, Giza, Egypt. Samer Mekhail has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Mekhail helps clients in both the private and public sectors with advisory, auditing and accounting services. His client portfolio includes companies in manufacturing, renewable energy and recycling, construction, real estate and retail. He has extensive skill in the global arena.www.bizjournals.com
