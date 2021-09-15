Coshocton Regional Medical Center gives COVID-19 update
Coshocton Regional Medical Center is currently experiencing higher than usual volumes in the emergency department due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. In addition to this higher volume, we are also working to secure additional staffing resources as we work through the nationwide shortage of healthcare personnel. This has resulted in longer than usual wait times for non-emergent emergency room visits.www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Comments / 0