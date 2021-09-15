CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coshocton, OH

Coshocton Regional Medical Center gives COVID-19 update

By Contributed
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 5 days ago

Coshocton Regional Medical Center is currently experiencing higher than usual volumes in the emergency department due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. In addition to this higher volume, we are also working to secure additional staffing resources as we work through the nationwide shortage of healthcare personnel. This has resulted in longer than usual wait times for non-emergent emergency room visits.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Coshocton, OH
Government
City
Coshocton, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Care#Medical Emergency#Covid 19#Emergency Department#Newcomerstown

Comments / 0

Community Policy