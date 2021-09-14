CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic Daily: How to Make Sense of COVID Data in the Delta Era

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
Daily pandemic data are, and have always been, riddled with quirks. They’re subject to holiday lags (remember Labor Day?), weekend lags, general lags, inconsistencies, and all kinds of denominator problems. They’ve become a language few speak fluently, while the rest of us are bumbling around like tourists asking for directions.

This spring, we shared with you five expert tips for reading COVID data like a pro. That was before the Delta variant changed everything. Consider today’s newsletter a metaphorical booster shot for your data fluency.

The news in three sentences:

(1) After the January 6 riot, a top general feared that former President Donald Trump could “go rogue” with America’s military, according to a new book. (2) Tropical Storm Nicholas is bringing intense wind and rain across the southern United States. (3) Californians are voting in the gubernatorial recall election today (more on that below).

What to read if … you’re staying up late tonight to watch the California recall results:

Polls close at 8 p.m. PT. While you wait, read Ronald Brownstein on how Gavin Newsom will have set a model for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms if he survives the recall. Or learn more about Newsom’s highest-polling Republican challenger, the talk-radio host Larry Elder, and his motivations for running.

What to read if … you’re still gawking at all the outfits from last night’s Met Gala:

“The headlines generated by yesterday’s gala were about a new trend: activist couture,” Helen Lewis writes.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Instead of waiting around for your soul mate, learn what research tells us about “destiny beliefs.”

A break from the news:

Hollywood is selling out to Beijing.

