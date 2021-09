The Delta variant has become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide in less than a year. After first being identified in India in October 2020, the variant sparked a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India that started around March 2021. It then snuck into other countries around the world, outcompeting all other variants, and quickly established itself as the most prevalent strain, leading to surges of infections, a rise in hospitalizations, and further deaths.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO