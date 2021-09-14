CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban Invests in Cell-Based Pet Food Company

By Maxwell Rabb
 6 days ago
Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban is placing his bets on innovating biotech company Wild Earth once again, helping the company secured a $23 million investment package during its latest funding round. Wild Earth – known for its innovative cell-based pet food – hosted its latest investment round with the help of Cuban, vegan actor Paul Welsey, and several investment firms. The California-based start-up launched in an attempt to provide healthier pet foods without the need for animal slaughter. The sustainable alternative also boasts a lighter environmental footprint, highlighting the sustainable benefits of cell-based pet food.

