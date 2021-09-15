CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Tim Eugene Lee

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEPERE, WI – On September 7, 2021, Tim Eugene Lee was called home, at the age of 72. His family & friends have lost a great man who was loving, kind, and generous. Tim was born in Marshall, Michigan, to CM Sgt James Eugene Lee & Donna Lee Beitler. His Dad was stationed throughout the USA & abroad. One of his posts was in Japan; he was proud of Timmy as he was a Japanese All Star baseball player. Tim was always in it to win it. He got his wandering spirit from his Dad; throughout his life he was an enthusiastic traveler. He spent time in 49 of the 50 states and had several international assignments.

