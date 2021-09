Building costs have been rising since June of 2020, it was almost as if a gun went off at the starting line of a race! Only that the participants in this case included a number of characters and elements, inclusive of new home buyers entering the market that had been sitting on the sidelines for years, record low interest rates, a disruption in the supply of lumber due to COVID and lastly, a terribly unfriendly tariff situation between the United States and Canada.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO