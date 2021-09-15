CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) Execute Merger Agreement

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) today announced they have entered into a merger agreement, under which CP has agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, which includes the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. The transaction, which has the unanimous support of both boards of directors, values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34 percent premium, based on the CP closing price on Aug. 9, 2021, the date prior to which CP submitted a revised offer to acquire KCS, and KCS' unaffected closing price on March 19, 20212.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
stjosephpost.com

Kansas City Southern accepts Canadian Pacific merger agreement

Kansas City Southern Wednesday announced the termination of a merger agreement with Canadian National Railway. KCS has entered a merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway, presumably ending the bidding war for KCS. Kansas City Southern determined the proposal from Canadian Pacific continues to demonstrate a “Company Superior Proposal” under the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wibwnewsnow.com

Canadian Pacific And Kansas City Southern Execute Agreement To Combine, Creating First Single-Line Rail Network Linking U.S., Mexico And Canada

Calgary and Kansas City, Mo. – Sept. 15, 2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and Kansas City Southern on Wednesday, announced they have entered into a merger agreement, under which CP has agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, which includes the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. The transaction, which has the unanimous support of both boards of directors, values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34% premium, based on the CP closing price on Aug. 9, 2021, the date prior to which CP submitted a revised offer to acquire KCS, and KCS’ unaffected closing price on March 19, 20212.
KANSAS CITY, MO
spglobal.com

Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern reach $27.2 billion deal after long bidding war

Combined 'Canadian Pacific Kansas City' deal would close late 2022. Canadian National receives $1.4 billion in breakup fees, reimbursements. Canadian Pacific Railway said Sept. 15 it will acquire Kansas City Southern for $27.2 billion in the biggest North American railroad merger in two decades and pay an additional $1.4 billion to rival Canadian National to cover the breakup fees for its terminated deal with KCS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Motley Fool

Kansas City Southern Reverses Course, Favors Canadian Pacific Again

Kansas City Southern, which originally agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific before switching over to Canadian National, favors the CP deal once again. Although Canadian Pacific's offer price is lower, its deal is more tolerable to regulators. Canadian National can still win even without buying Kansas City Southern. Kansas...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
StreetInsider.com

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Deems Revised Canadian Pacific (CP) Offer as 'Superior'

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) announced that the KCS Board of Directors determined that CP’s (NYSE: CP) revised proposal constitutes a “Company Superior Proposal” as defined in KCS’s merger agreement with Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI). The KCS Board of Directors made this determination after consultation with the Company’s outside legal and financial advisors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
High Plains Journal

Board rejects CN merger bid, CP back in play for Kansas City Southern

The five-member United States Surface Transportation Board voted unanimously on Aug. 31 to reject the Canadian National’s bid to create a voting trust to buy Kansas City Southern, effectively killing the proposed $29 billion merger. In a statement, KCS said the STB’s decision “is the right one for rail shippers,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
StreetInsider.com

TCI Fund Management Limited Announces It Has Retained Kingsdale Advisors to Halt Canadian National Railway's (CNI) Pursuit of Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Effect Value Creating Change

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Long-term shareholder TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI") announces it has retained Kingsdale Advisors, North America's leading strategic shareholder advisory and communications firm, to act as its strategic advisor and engage with Canadian National Railway's (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) ("CN" or the "Corporation") shareholders to achieve TCI's objectives of halting CN's pursuit of Kansas City Southern ("KCS") and upgrading the board of directors (the "Board") who, among other things, will have a mandate to identify and appoint a new CEO.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksu#Railway Company#Railroads#Streetinsider Premium#Cp#Kcs#North American
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

3 Top Monthly Income Stocks

Finding the right mix of income-producing stocks can be a daunting task. In addition to finding the right investments, you also need to plan accordingly to what can be very different payout schedules. Fortunately, there is another option for prospective investors, such as these top monthly income stocks. A little...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Carriers head west for a modern-day gold rush — of freight

Chart of the Week: Longhaul Inbound Tender Rejection Index – Regional – USA SONAR: LITRI.URNE, LITRI.URNW, LITRI.URSE, LITRI.URSW, LITRI.URWT, LITRI.URMP, LITRI.URMW. Carriers have a clear preference in terms of where they are trying to position themselves in the U.S. and it illustrates just how unbalanced transportation capacity continues to be. Loads traveling more than 800 miles (long haul) to the West Coast have been rejected at nearly half the rate of any other region in the continental U.S. over the past two months (long haul is used to eliminate loads that move intra-region). As long as the freight market remains as polarized as the U.S. political system, capacity will be an issue, which could lead to even higher rates.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific's (BSX) EPOCH Trial Met Primary Endpoints, Demonstrates Improved Progression-Free Survival

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere™ Y-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere treatment) successfully met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) of the liver. In the trial, TheraSphere treatment – a selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) comprised of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium (Y-90) that are specifically delivered to target tumors – was used as a second-line treatment in combination with standard of care systemic chemotherapy (SOC) for patients who had disease progression during or after first-line chemotherapy. The clinical findings were presented today as late-breaking data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 and will be published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Share buy-back Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021. On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DSV, 916 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G SILVERspac Inc. Filed by: Linden Capital L.P.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share. (Title of Class of Securities) G8136V120. (CUSIP Number) September 14, 2021. (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 1-U True Leaf Brands Inc. For: Sep 20

FORM 1-U CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT REGULATION A. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 20, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization. (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Seabridge Gold Strengthens Management Team with 3 Key Appointments

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has appointed Ryan Hoel, P.E., as Vice President, Projects; Tracey Meintjes as Vice President, Engineering Studies; and Julie Rachynski as Vice President, Human Resources.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy