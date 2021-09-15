Army Leader Touts Modernization Efforts Across the Pond

LONDON – The U.S. Army is collaborating with the United Kingdom as it modernizes its force, said a service official Sept. 14. The land branch is partnering with its close ally on emerging technology to better face the growing threat of Russia and China, noted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Erik Peterson, deputy chief of staff, G-8. “The United States Army has not [been] modernizing in isolation,” he said at the Defence and Security Equipment International conference in London. “The United States Army is sharing our thinking on these problems with our friends and allies around the world, not the least of which is that ever-growing special relationship with the U.K.”