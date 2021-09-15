CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army Leader Touts Modernization Efforts Across the Pond

By Meredith Roaten
nationaldefensemagazine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – The U.S. Army is collaborating with the United Kingdom as it modernizes its force, said a service official Sept. 14. The land branch is partnering with its close ally on emerging technology to better face the growing threat of Russia and China, noted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Erik Peterson, deputy chief of staff, G-8. “The United States Army has not [been] modernizing in isolation,” he said at the Defence and Security Equipment International conference in London. “The United States Army is sharing our thinking on these problems with our friends and allies around the world, not the least of which is that ever-growing special relationship with the U.K.”

www.nationaldefensemagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationaldefensemagazine.org

JUST IN: Survey Finds Overwhelming Public Support for Spending on Nuclear Deterrence

Most Americans support revamping the United States’ aging nuclear triad — which is made up of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, long-range bombers and ballistic missile submarines — with more modern capabilities, according to a new survey released Sep. 16. Researchers found that the broader public agrees that Washington should prioritize...
MILITARY
The Independent

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Peterson
Person
Patrick Sanders
The Independent

Guinea army coup leaders summon government ministers

The soldiers who seized power in a military coup in Guinea have tightened their control over the West African state by ordering a curfew and demanding government ministers and other army units rally to their command.President Alpha Conde was detained by soldiers from the army’s elite special forces on Sunday.The junta then announced it was dissolving both Guinea’s national assembly and constitution, and imposed a nightly curfew.Government ministers and other senior officials were ordered to a meeting on Monday, with an army spokesman telling state media anyone not attending would be considered to be in rebellion.In an effort to further...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Army#U S Army#Air Defense#Modernization#Dsei News#The U S Army#Strategic Command#Emerging Technologies
theredstonerocket.com

Army assessment tool ensures senior leader readiness

Senior enlisted personnel attended an introduction brief on the new First Sergeant Talent Alignment Assessment and Sergeants Major Assessment Program, during a meeting of Redstone noncommissioned officers Aug 16. “These assessments allow Army organizations to fill out a talent requirement worksheet, outlining certain unique knowledge, skills and behaviors for the...
MILITARY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

DSEI NEWS: British Army Chief Defends Light Tank Program

LONDON – The British Army’s troubled next-generation tank program, Ajax, is moving forward despite setbacks, said the chief of the general staff Sept. 15. Although the Ajax —the first major vehicle the service has acquired in years — has faced challenges, it is not at risk of being axed, said British Army Gen. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
China
CNN

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
POTUS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
IMMIGRATION
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy