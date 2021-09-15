CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

‘I can’t relate to anyone:’ Living as a transgender senior in Tampa Bay

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Hope Ryan knew she couldn’t cheat death. But at 14, she was pretty sure she’d found a way to evade puberty. “The whole thing, socializing with girls, being a dude or not a dude, made me very uncomfortable,” she said. “I could never face that.”. She instead...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wfla.com

Tampa mom warns about mysterious COVID-related illness in kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area mother has a warning for parents after her 5-year-old son ended up in the hospital. She didn’t even know her son had been infected with COVID-19 but doctors believe that is exactly what led him to the intensive care unit. It started...
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Axios Tampa Bay

☁️ Mostly cloudy this morning, with thunderstorms this afternoon. High of 91. Rain chance: 50%. Today's newsletter is 910 words, a 3.5-minute read. Craig Pittman launches his latest book tomorrow at Tombolo Books in St. Pete in conversation with the journalist and author Tamara Lush. "The State You’re In: Florida...
ENVIRONMENT
arcamax.com

12 hours in a Florida COVID-19 ICU

TAMPA, Fla. — She gets to the hospital 20 minutes before her shift, walks through the lobby carrying a smoothie, hoping — but not believing — that today might be better than the day before. When she steps off the elevator on the second floor, she turns left, toward what...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Transgender People#Transgender Health Care#Dysphoria#The Tampa Bay Times#New York Times#The New York Daily News#Catholic#The Williams Institute#Sage Usa#Lgbtq
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Outdoor Life

Tampa Bay Angler Catches a Filefish That He Thought Was a Trash Bag

Experts estimate that Florida’s Tampa Bay has as many as 200 different species of fish. But the filefish that seasoned Florida angler Tom Bosworth caught was initially a mystery for both him and his pals. “We were about ready to call it quits for the day,” Bosworth told Live Science...
HOBBIES
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID is administered to a 19-year-old anti-mask councilman, who says he feels “terrible” for not being able to breathe.

19-Year-Old Anti-Mask Councilman Gets COVID, Says He ‘Feels Terrible For Not Being Able To Breathe’. On Wednesday, a teen anti-mask councilman in Alabama was hospitalized with COVID-19 after acquiring pneumonia after voting to repeal his city’s mask law. The unvaccinated 19-year-old is the youngest person ever elected to the Decatur...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County teacher put on ventilator after being exposed to COVID

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An Auburndale high school teacher was exposed to COVID-19 one week after school started. After three weeks in the hospital, doctors have told his family that his kidneys are failing. What You Need To Know. D’Anthony Dorsey, an Auburndale high school teacher, on ventilator after COVID-19...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy