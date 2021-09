The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday but continues to find buyers on dips. The market found the $72 region as supportive enough to turn things around, as we continue to see a lot of buyers at the first signs of value. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then it is possible that the market could go looking towards the $74 level, and then eventually the $75 level.

