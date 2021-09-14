Increasing Diversity In Cancer Clinical Trials

Considerations for use of surufatinib in patients with neuroendocrine tumors in light of the SANET-p and SANET-ep clinical trials. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: There were 2 very important and exciting studies in China in the role of surufatinib in our patients with neuroendocrine cancers. Both of those studies showed improved progression-free survival as well as response rate when compared with placebo. The first study was SANET-p, which was in patients with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. There were 172 patients randomized in a 2:1 setting to receive either 300 mg daily of surufatinib or placebo. That study was positive with a progression-free survival of 19.3 months in the surufatinib arm vs 11 months in the placebo arm, again leading to the FDA approval in China of surufatinib.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO