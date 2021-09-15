CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Medical exemptions for COVID-19 shots cover very few conditions

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — As companies continue to ramp up vaccine mandates to combat the contagious delta variant, some institutions are giving employees a chance to opt-out of getting the vaccine if they have a medical exemption. However, medical experts who have been keeping track of COVID-19 vaccines and their effectiveness,...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
Inverse

Coronavirus vaccines found to cause an , positive outcome

The campaign to distribute Covid-19 vaccines is an effort to combat severe illness and death. But according to new research, vaccinations can also boost another component of health: well-being. In March 2020, researchers at the Center of Economic and Social Research (CESR), a research institute at the University of Southern...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chronicle

State Workers Are Getting Exemptions to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine — But Will They Keep Their Jobs?

OLYMPIA — Washington government agencies are granting hundreds of religious and medical exemptions for state workers who don't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But so far, agencies like the Washington State Patrol have granted just a handful of accommodations that would allow workers exempted from getting the vaccine to keep their jobs by working in a position or schedule that protects others from potential infection.
Best Life

Getting a Booster Too Soon Could Cause This Serious Side Effect, Experts Warn

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
HEALTH
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
KSLTV

Utah transplant recipient given third shot of COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauren Holbrook is among the two million people who were given a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after the United States authorized them in August for people with compromised immune systems. Holbrook said getting the booster shot gave her a sense of relief. “When we...
UTAH STATE

