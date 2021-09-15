CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jordana Brewster announces engagement to Mason Morfit

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, who announced Tuesday that she is engaged to Mason Morfit. Following reports that she was seen with a massive sparkler on her ring finger, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to confirm the happy news. Sharing a photo of the two cozying it up by the beach, Brewster gushed, “JB soon to be JBM,” and decorated the caption with red heart emojis.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

AnnaSophia Robb Announces Engagement to Trevor Paul!!

AnnaSophia Robb has some exciting news to share – she just got engaged!!!. The 27-year-old Dr Death actress took to Instagram on Tuesday morning (September 7) to share the big news with her followers. AnnaSophia is getting married to Trevor Paul, who she has been with what looks like over...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Britney Spears Announces Her Engagement to Sam Asghari

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears. The superstar has announced her engagement on Instagram, flashing her ring alongside her fiancé, personal trainer Sam Asghari. People reports that the ring – a floating solitaire diamond – was engraved with the word “Lioness”, Asghari’s nickname for Spears. Asghari confirmed the news...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordana Brewster
93.1 WZAK

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US...
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Jimmie Allen teases he’s “in trouble” on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Jimmie Allen‘s got so much swagger, Twitter though he was an NFL player when he had to hide his identity before it was revealed he’s competing on Dancing With the Stars. But the real Jimmie won’t front when it comes to how much experience he has. “When it comes to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Jbm#Glamour
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
Us Weekly

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Bring on the gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and daring dresses, because the 2021 Emmys red carpet was nothing if not show stopping. Stars from fan-favorite shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Ted Lasso assembled their glam squads, called upon their stellar stylists and made their way to the red carpet for the Sunday, September 19, event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Reese Witherspoon: “I Was Attacked And Molested”

At first glance, it is hard to imagine that Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (43) also lived through dark times. But like so many of her fellow actors, Witherspoon was a victim of sexual harassment as a young woman. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the successful producer spoke about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiphopwired.com

Comedian & Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Reportedly Dead At 56

Anthony Johnson, also known as A.J. Johnson, is reportedly dead according to still unconfirmed reports. Johnson was known for making comedic turns in a number of hit films and televisions shows, drawing on his Southern Californian roots. Johnson was born May 5, 1965 and raised in Compton, Calif. Although he...
COMPTON, CA
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy