Jordana Brewster announces engagement to Mason Morfit
Congratulations are in order for Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, who announced Tuesday that she is engaged to Mason Morfit. Following reports that she was seen with a massive sparkler on her ring finger, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to confirm the happy news. Sharing a photo of the two cozying it up by the beach, Brewster gushed, “JB soon to be JBM,” and decorated the caption with red heart emojis.www.weisradio.com
