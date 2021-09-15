CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diets

10 Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothies for Weight Loss, According to RDs

By Perri O. Blumberg
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ve supercharged your salads for weight loss. Check! Your oatmeal? Check! Now it's time to get savvy about your smoothies, adding nutritious stars to the mix that are both good for you and your waistline. “Smoothies are a convenient way to incorporate more fruits, vegetables, and other nutrient-rich foods into your diet,” says Diana Gariglio-Clelland, Registered Dietitian on staff for Next Luxury. “They're easy to make, convenient and portable, and can be made in many combinations to tailor to individual dietary and taste preferences.” Here at The Beet, we’re so obsessed with smoothies’ versatility and tastiness, we even have a Smoothie of the Day program.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemp Seeds#Smoothies#Calories#Vitamins#Next Luxury#Sweet Balance#Protein Powder#Rdn#Cheerful Choices#Wheat Bran#Swerve Sweetener#Turmeric#Tamburello
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Increase Strength: The 5 x 5 Program

With this series on how to build muscle and strength, you will learn which program is right for you, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The first vital point is nutrition. Without a solid nutritional base, you will not see results, no matter how hard you train.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Cashews, Says Science

With a buttery smooth texture and ultra-rich flavor, it's not surprising in the slightest that cashews are the most popular nut in the United States. While you may know that they're delicious, what you may not be aware of is the many positive effects eating cashews can have on your health. Not only are cashews high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, but they also contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in many different ways.
SCIENCE
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
primewomen.com

Try These 5 Homeopathic Remedies for Weight Loss

Weight loss is one of the most popular health topics. It seems that almost everybody at some point in their life is trying to figure out how to lose weight, and there are a lot of different ways you can approach weight loss. Some people swear by switching up their diet. Some people swear by taking their exercise to the next level. If you google “weight loss,” you will be amazed at the different options you’ll see of methods to try and lose weight, including homeopathic remedies for weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

Laxative For Weight Loss: Types, How To Use & Safety

Laxatives have been around for over 2000 years. The Ebers Papyrus from 1500 BCE is an Egyptian medical manuscript detailing various herbal treatments for ailments including constipation. Beecham’s Pills were the first modern-day laxative produced in England around 1842. They contained ginger, aloe, and soap and acted as a mild...
WEIGHT LOSS
Mens Journal

The Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Anyone that goes to the gym religiously knows...
WEIGHT LOSS
Quick and Dirty Tips

How Fitness Trackers Sabotage Weight Loss

Many people use diet and activity trackers to log their food intake and exercise. But it seems to be backfiring. Nutrition Diva explains this paradox. When you burn calories by exercising, your body compensates by burning fewer calories the rest of the day. Fitness trackers may over-estimate the number of...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vanderbilt Hustler

Smoothie King unveils new summer flavors and ingredients

The latest scoop—or sip—at Smoothie King is a big one. From new ingredients and personalizations to pre-ordering on new technological platforms, the chain has a lot in store for blended drink lovers this year. I had the lucky opportunity to attend a tasting this summer and have all the new insights for Vandy’s resident smoothie addicts.
FOOD & DRINKS
signalscv.com

MetaboFix Review: Real Ingredients or Scam Weight Loss Supplement?

Weight gain happens to most people the world over at one point or another. It mostly affects people as they get older, and especially once they pass the age of 40. Many factors dictate weight increment. Some of those factors at play include a slowed-down metabolism, hormonal imbalance, lean muscle...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is an eating method that encourages a healthy relationship with food. It promotes body positivity and focuses on recognizing and honoring hunger. Dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch coined the term “intuitive eating” in their 1995 book, Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Diet Approach. However, they were not the...
DIETS
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy