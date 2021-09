CRESTVIEW — According to the American Cancer Society website, https://bit.ly/3BYu9Gh, "About 10,500 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades … After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. About 1,190 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2021."

CRESTVIEW, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO