CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘There are Leeches in Denton Lake’ album review

By Ash Anders
unfspinnaker.com
 5 days ago

The first album to be released by solo artist Owen Trawick. The album, There are Leeches in Denton Lake, is a 7 track EP written exclusively acoustic. Because it’s his first release, not much can be found about Owen except his Twitter. Trawick is a Florida native, and it’s apparent in the references he puts in his lyrics.

unfspinnaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
suindependent.com

Album Review: Burn ‘Em All by Confess

It’s not often the case but some bands just don’t seem to have a bad album in them, that’s certainly the case with Confess. Burn ‘Em All marks the third full-length album from this band, following up their extremely good prior albums Haunters and Jail Is A Tall Order but Burn ‘Em All succeeds in spades. Musically this band falls somewhere between classic bands like Motley Crue and Skid Row, and modern bands like Hardcore Superstar and Crashdïet.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: ABORTED ManiaCult

Not to harp on recent governmental moves towards regressive fundamentalism, but does this now mean that these (sorta) Belgian death metal greybeards aren’t allowed to exist in Texas after six weeks? Are Lone Star State residents at risk of being strung up for a cool ten grand if they’re caught blasting any of the band’s eleven deep discography? In the end, does any of it matter because the half of the population that doesn’t get felled by COVID are probably going to keel over from BBQ-induced artery clogging and heart failure? Or will the power grid fail with weather extremes and fry everyone in the summer who didn’t freeze in the winter? And just how did a review of the Aborted’s latest album meander into a slamming of Texas (however deserved it may be) anyway?
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Mississippian

Album review: “Certified Lover Boy”

The most surprising thing about Drake’s newest studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” was the cover. The multi-platinum megastar announced the album out of nowhere, right on the heels of Kanye West’s highly anticipated “Donda”. CLB was initially slated for release in August 2020, but was postponed indefinitely. Drake announced the album on his instagram a mere week before its release date of Sept. 3. Promotion was limited to a series of cryptic billboards that popped up in major cities across the US and Canada like Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Memphis.
MUSIC
gamepressure.com

Lake Review: Stillness in the Ordinary

Sometimes a break from your current reality is what you need to clear your mind and realize what’s important in life. Are you drawn to money, career, or are your friends and connecting with special people what you really yearn for?. The review is based on the PC version. It's...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Teenage Bottlerocket – Sick Sesh!

Punk rock—pop-punk, specifically—is notoriously the outlet of whiny teenage angst. It is the aggressive cynicism of My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers” and the naivety described in Anarbor’s “18,” it is, to some, juvenile. But even starting a mortgage won’t prevent once angsty eyes from rolling. And in August, punk band Teenage Bottlerocket revealed the concerns of adult life in their latest album, Sick Sesh!.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: CRIMINAL Sacrificio

If the name Anton Reisenegger seems familiar to a good number of you, it’s likely via his portfolio, which has spanned 35+ years with Pentagram Chile, Brujeria, Lock Up and other collaborations, projects and onstage fill-ins. But Criminal is the vocalist/guitarist’s longest consistently running, most prolific baby and the common thread that has existed through the comings and goings of other, more popular bands and his residential ping-ponging between Chile and Spain (with a brief spell in Ipswich, England in the early ‘90s). With a mostly Chilean lineup backing him (guitarist Sergio Klein and drummer Danilo Estrella; Dan Biggin is the band’s bass playing Brit), the quartet has embraced the ongoing frustration and discontent with their home country’s politics, corruption and quality of life and poured it into the most ferocious notch of the nine on the Criminal bedpost.
ROCK MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: José González - LOCAL VALLEY

Singer, songwriter and guitarist José González has released his fourth solo album LOCAL VALLEY. A perfect accompaniment for the approaching fall season, González makes some of the most interesting indie folk around. The indie folk star has been around for decades with the formation of the band with Tobias Winterkorn, Junip in the late 1990's, releasing four solo albums, two under Junip and numerous other EPs and projects.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: CARCASS Torn Arteries

No one writes a lick like Carcass. This simple truth rings out time and time again on Torn Arteries. Another simple truth is this album rules. Torn Arteries reflects on every era of Carcass. It spans grinding speeds, crunchy guitar melodies with progressive ambitions, and bluesy, arena rock anthems. Some of these riffs slice like sharpened, surgical steel scalpels. Others rip and tear like hacksaws. Either way, your ear canals will be splattered with greatness.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Soccer Journals#The Front Bottoms#Swiss Army Knife
Kerrang

Album review: Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa

Combining groove metal with Māori influence, Kiwi trio Alien Weaponry​’s second album Tangaroa is eagerly anticipated, and rightly so, considering the buzz that 2018 debut Tū created. There’s a freshness that keeps every song interesting, pulling from enough recognisable influences to make them accessible to fans of every niche and subgenre. While the tinges of early 2000s nu-metal invokes nostalgic memories of a time when smoking inside clubs was legal, it’s clear that under the surface Alien Weaponry also mean serious business.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SPIRITBOX Eternal Blue

The hype around Spiritbox's debut album has been one of the highlights of 2021. Ever since “Holy Roller” dropped last July, the band’s momentum just keeps building. After four more well-received singles and an avalanche of press coverage, the Canadians are finally ready to unleash Eternal Blue. Driven by Courtney LaPlante’s voice and an unfair number of catchy songs, it’s an instant Album of the Year contender and everything fans wanted and more. Get ready. Spiritbox have arrived.
MUSIC
bctv.org

Album Review: Halfway to Somewhere – Late Night Special

The Context: For all those memory makers, and polaroid lovers, this jazzy-Americana rock group is called Late Nate Special. They are a 5-man band that took risks with their music development during quarantine. Forming in 2012, from Charlotte, North Carolina, this group incorporates the memory making Americana vibes into their jazzy tunes. Fred Lee IV is the lead vocals of the band, but also plays the piano and acoustic guitar. Jamming with the fellow band mates, there’s Mikey on Electric/Bass guitar and backup vocals, Derek on electric guitar, JB on drums, and Jason on keyboards. Each band member has their own musical style, but using their diverse ranges allows the songs to sooth the soul.
ROCK MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “More Than Anything” by Breakaway Ministries

Since its start in 1989, Breakaway Ministries has grown from 12 students in a college apartment to a gathering of 4,000 students in Reed Arena every week. But it wasn’t until last Tuesday that Breakaway Worship released their first album, making their worship experience more accessible than ever. The album...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
waytoomany.games

Review – Lake

Gamious’ Lake is a weird game. Don’t take this the wrong way, I’m not calling it bad, because it’s far from it. However, I would have loved to see the meeting that resulted in this game being greenlit. By all intents and purposes, it is a hard game to sell to an audience. You play as a woman in her early forties, who has decided to go back to her lakeside hometown for a few weeks and work temporarily in a post office in the meantime. It is a slow-moving game, intentionally lethargic. Yet, it has heart. A premise like that could have resulted in a game oozing pretentiousness and arrogance from its pores, which wasn’t the case.
VIDEO GAMES
gigwise.com

Album Review: Kacey Musgraves -star-crossed

Kacey Musgraves has always been a star. Her debut album Same Trailer Different Park saw her take the country music scene by storm. She’s also never been one to conform: on the same record she sang candidly and positively about same-sex relationships and smoking weed, despite the risk it posed to her image and career at the time.
MUSIC
eaglenationonline.com

Journalists review, compare albums

Over the past week, two of the arguably most anticipated albums in the rap music industry have dropped. Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” are both topping Apple Music’s Top Songs charts and are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Top Albums charts. “Certified Lover Boy” dropped just five days after “Donda,” which added to the existing drama between the rappers. Fans online have been debating which album is better but also judging the character of each artist.
MUSIC
The Pilot-Independent

Mann Lake joins Leech Lake Chamber

Mann Lake Ltd., the leader in quality manufacturing, innovation and customer service in the beekeeping industry, is the newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Mann Lake was started in 1983 when Jack and Betty Thomas couldn’t find the quality beekeeping supplies that they needed for their own beekeeping hobby. They began selling supplies out of their garage but quickly found a lot of other beekeepers were also under-served. They moved the business from their home to downtown Hackensack. Since then, Mann Lake has expanded to California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Kentucky and Oregon, but the headquarters remain in Hackensack as the city’s largest employer. Mann Lake acquired Stromberg’s Chicks and Game Birds Unlimited in 2019. Visit the Hackensack store where Mann Lake offers both the knowledge and products for bees and birds. Pictured is Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka handing the First Business Dollar to CEO Stuart Volby and Shana Rowlette.
happymag.tv

Amyl and The Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’: Album Review

Melbourne pub-rockers Amyl and The Sniffers take songwriting to the extremes on their rip-roaring sophomore LP, Comfort To Me. What happens when you throw four self-taught musos in a three-bedroom rental after two years of non-stop touring? One incredible sophomore album, apparently. Amyl and The Sniffers’ recording process usually travels at a rapid-fire pace (their first EP was recorded in less than 12 hours), but the spare time afforded from lockdown seemed to have benefited the crew on Comfort To Me.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Lindsey Buckingham, ‘Lindsey Buckingham': Album Review

For a good part of the past 40 years, Lindsey Buckingham has had to split his time between Fleetwood Mac and a solo career. In some cases – like with the 2003 Mac album Say You Will – the gigs collided, as the singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer gave up material earmarked for his own records for the betterment of band LPs.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy