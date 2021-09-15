CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Resource–diversity relationships in bacterial communities reflect the network structure of microbial metabolism

Martina Dal Bello
 5 days ago

In the version of this Article initially published, Supplementary Table 1 was mistakenly omitted from the online Supplementary Information file. The table has now been included in the Supplementary Information file.

Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...
Revisiting energy expenditure: how to correct mouse metabolic rate for body mass

How to adjust metabolic rate (MR) in mice that differ in body mass and composition continues to lead to controversies. Here, the challenges that reside in the analysis of mouse MR are highlighted to spur consensus on the unequivocal use of regression-based analysis to maximize reliability and relevance of conclusions.
Author Correction: Modulating bacterial and gut mucosal interactions with engineered biofilm matrix proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21834-8, published on 22 February 2018. Peter Q. Nguyen was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contribution section now reads:. “A.D.-T. and N.S.J. conceived the idea and designed the experiments. A.D.-T., and P.P. conducted all experiments and data...
Author Correction: Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21058-w, published online 09 February 2018. The Authors wish to clarify the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows:. “The authors G.R.-P, D.J.B and A.B. have a granted patent entitled ‘Apparatus, method and system for selectively affecting and/or killing a virus’ (US10780189B2), that relates to...
Author Correction: Stimulus-dependent representational drift in primary visual cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25436-3, published online 27 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in a sentence in the Results section which incorrectly read ‘Repeating these analyses for noise correlations revealed a weaker effect than that of SC, though the trend was in the same direction (Supplementary Fig. 13), possibly due to relatively low levels of noise correlations in our data.’ The correct version refers to ‘Supplementary Fig. 14’ in place of ‘Supplementary Fig. 13’.
Author Correction: Effect of magnesium reduction on the oxygen content of pickling niobium powder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94578-7, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Li Qingkui which was incorrectly given as Li Qinkui. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Wang Jingfeng...
Ecological memory of recurrent drought modifies soil processes via changes in soil microbial community

Climate change is altering the frequency and severity of drought events. Recent evidence indicates that drought may produce legacy effects on soil microbial communities. However, it is unclear whether precedent drought events lead to ecological memory formation, i.e., the capacity of past events to influence current ecosystem response trajectories. Here, we utilize a long-term field experiment in a mountain grassland in central Austria with an experimental layout comparing 10 years of recurrent drought events to a single drought event and ambient conditions. We show that recurrent droughts increase the dissimilarity of microbial communities compared to control and single drought events, and enhance soil multifunctionality during drought (calculated via measurements of potential enzymatic activities, soil nutrients, microbial biomass stoichiometry and belowground net primary productivity). Our results indicate that soil microbial community composition changes in concert with its functioning, with consequences for soil processes. The formation of ecological memory in soil under recurrent drought may enhance the resilience of ecosystem functioning against future drought events.
Author Correction: 309 metagenome assembled microbial genomes from deep sediment samples in the Gulfs of Kathiawar Peninsula

The original version of this Data Descriptor contained an error in the legend of Figure 2, which incorrectly stated that five MAGs were classified, this has been corrected to four. In the same figure, the proteobacteria phyla count for GOC has been corrected to 56 from 57. These errors have now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Data Descriptor.
Author Correction: Glucose and fatty acid metabolism involved in the protective effect of metformin against ulipristal-induced endometrial changes in rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88346-w, published online 23 April 2021. In the original version of the Article, Figure 4 was a duplication of Figure 3. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Clinical Pharmacy Practice Department, Faculty of Pharmacy,...
Author Correction: Global Sequestration Potential of Increased Organic Carbon in Cropland Soils

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15794-8, published online 14 November 2017. The Article contains errors in Table 2, where the cropland area given in the last column ‘Cropland Area’ is incorrect for the regions North America, Russia. South America, South Asia, SouthEast Asia, West and Central Africa and Western Asia, stated in the first column ‘Cropland Soils (30cm depth)’. The correct Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below.
Fixation probabilities in network structured meta-populations

The effect of population structure on evolutionary dynamics is a long-lasting research topic in evolutionary ecology and population genetics. Evolutionary graph theory is a popular approach to this problem, where individuals are located on the nodes of a network and can replace each other via the links. We study the effect of complex network structure on the fixation probability, but instead of networks of individuals, we model a network of sub-populations with a probability of migration between them. We ask how the structure of such a meta-population and the rate of migration affect the fixation probability. Many of the known results for networks of individuals carry over to meta-populations, in particular for regular networks or low symmetric migration probabilities. However, when patch sizes differ we find interesting deviations between structured meta-populations and networks of individuals. For example, a two patch structure with unequal population size suppresses selection for low migration probabilities.
Author Correction: Turn-key mapping of cell receptor force orientation and magnitude using a commercial structured illumination microscope

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24602-x, published online 3 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. J.M.B., A.T.B., and R.G. acknowledge NSF GRFP grant no. 1444932. J.M.B. acknowledges NCI fellowship grant no. F99CA234959. A.T.B. acknowledges NCI fellowship grant no. F99CA245789. A.V.K. acknowledges NIH grant...
Author Correction: Publisher Correction: Spatial distribution of freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes

Patricio De Los Ríos Escalante ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5056-70036,7,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58516-3 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44290-4, published online 30 January 2020 and 28 May 2019, respectively. Due to a file provision error, the Publisher Correction for the original Article "Spatial distribution freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes" contained further errors in...
Impact of salt and exogenous AM inoculation on indigenous microbial community structure in the rhizosphere of dioecious plant, Populus cathayana

The sex-specific physical and biochemical responses in dioecious plants to abiotic stresses could result in gender imbalance, and how to ease the current situation by microorganisms is still unclear. Using native soil where poplars were grown, growth parameters, soil physicochemical properties in the rhizosphere soil of different sexes of Populus cathayana exposed to salt stress and exogenous arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) inoculation were tested. Besides, the sex-specific microbial community structures in the rhizosphere soil of different sexes of Populus cathayana were compared under salt stress. To identify the sex-specific microbial community characteristics related to salinity and AM symbiosis, a combined qPCR and DGGE method was used to monitor microbial community diversity. Seedlings suffered severe pressure by salt stress, reflected in limited growth, biomass, and nutrient element accumulation, especially on females. Exogenous AM inoculation treatment alleviated these negative effects, especially under salt treatment of 75 mM. Compared with salt effect, exogenous AM inoculation treatment showed a greater effect on soil physical–chemical properties of both sexes. Based on DGGE results, salt stress negatively affected fungal richness but positively affected fungal Simpson diversity index, while exogenous AM inoculation treatment showed the opposite effect. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was performed to show the causal relationships between salt and exogenous AM inoculation treatments with biomass accumulation and microbial community: salt and exogenous AM inoculation treatment showed complicated effects on elementary concentrations, soil properties, which resulted in different relationship with biomass accumulation and microbial community. Salt stress had a negative effect on soil properties and microbial community structure in the rhizosphere soil of P. cathayana, whereas exogenous AM inoculation showed positive impacts on most of the soil physical–chemical properties and microbial community status.
Disconnected psychology and neuroscience—implications for scientific progress, replicability and the role of publishing

There has been a fascination for centuries surrounding drivers of human behavior and the relationship between the ‘mind’ and the brain. However, there is an ongoing disconnection between different research communities aiming to provide a mechanistic understanding about what underlies behavior, psychology and neuroscience. This comment outlines why this is a problem for scientific progress and replicability in brain sciences and considers how publishers can play a central role to help overcome the disconnect between, what should be, joint scientific communities.
Author Correction: Lake water based isoscape in central-south Chile reflects meteoric water

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87566-4, published online 22 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1 where the commas in “Latitude” and “Longitude” were misplaced and some stable isotope data were incorrectly given. The original Table 1 and accompanying legends appear below. Table 1 Lakes...
Publisher Correction: Multistability in a star network of Kuramoto-type oscillators with synaptic plasticity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89198-0, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 7, the x-axis labels, “configuration number, n” did not display correctly and was incorrectly given as “configuration num er, n”. The original Figure 7 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally,...
Author Correction: Lgals9 deficiency ameliorates obesity by modulating redox state of PRDX2

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85080-1, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5, the size marker gel image was mistakenly placed in Panel (e). The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally in Supplementary Figure 4 and 5, the panel...
Author Correction: Development of an algorithm for assessing fall risk in a Japanese inpatient population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97483-1, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Medical Information Sciences and Administration Planning, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University Hospital, Kumamoto University, 1‑1‑1 Honjo, Kumamoto 860‑8556, Japan’....
Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
